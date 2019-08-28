‘Playboy’ Alum Kendra Wilkinson Exposes Ample Cleavage In Plunging Top

The model showed off her assets in a low-cut top.

On Tuesday night, former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson enjoyed a night on the town with some girlfriends, reports the Daily Mail. The Girls Next Door star was spotted at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, wearing a figure-hugging ensemble. The mother of two flaunted her incredible curves in a plunging berry-colored tank top and super tight skinny jeans, ripped at the knee. In the low-cut top, Kendra’s ample cleavage was on full display. The stunner paired her look with tan heels and a bracelet.

The television personality opted for minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine. Kendra kept it casual by piling her long blonde hair into a loose bun.

According to Us Weekly, the single mother has been getting cozy with philanthropist Donald “DJ” Friese. However, they are reportedly just casually dating.

“They are not exclusive,” said an insider. “Kendra is having fun and not taking him too seriously.”

E! News revealed that the 47-year-old split from Baywatch star, Donna D’Errico, in June. DJ has also been romantically linked with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.

“Kendra and DJ have been friends for a very long time now. DJ reached out to Kendra to reconnect with her after ending things with his last girlfriend,” stated a source. “They grabbed dinner a few times and really enjoyed each other’s company. They are definitely dating and talking every day, but it’s not serious.”

Last week, Radar Online reported that Kendra had been making appearances on DJ’s private Instagram account, causing rumors that they were together. The couple was also seen together on August at Kendra’s Endless Summer Bash party.

Kendra and her man have quite a few things in common, including being single parents. DJ is a father to a boy and a girl. E! News noted, however, the couple’s children have not yet met.

“[They] haven’t gotten the kids involved, and have been keeping things low-key,” told the insider to the publication. “They both have agreed that if nothing ends up progressing between the two, that they would always remain friends.”

Kendra finalized her divorce from her husband, Hank Baskett, just six months ago. The exes, who were married for nine years, separated in April 2018.

In January, Us Weekly noted that the Kendra on Top star was getting accustomed to being single. On her social media accounts, she repeatedly stated she was “dating” herself. She also denied rumors that she was seeing Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson.