Nicki Minaj’s Latest Thong Pic With Sex Offender Boyfriend Kenneth Petty Will Have Parents Locking Phones

Nicki Minaj never did hold back. The Queen rapper was into an eye-popping finish when she was single – it looks like the 36-year-old hasn’t changed her ways since embarking on her relationship with boyfriend Kenneth Petty. This couple has proven a hot topic for fans from the start: Kenneth is a free man, but he is a registered sex offender.

Nicki’s latest Instagram update seemed out to remind fans that she’s sticking by her man. It also appeared to double up as a fierce reminder that the boundary-pushing wardrobe department is one that Nicki has a strong grip on. This artist now comes with figure-flaunting and barely-there looks as her trademark, although something about this rapper means that she always pulls it off.

Nicki’s photo showed her seated on a couch with Kenneth. While snaps of this couple have seen Nicki suggestively straddling her man, per The Inquisitr, this one opted out. The outfit more than made up for the lack of raunchy body language, though. Nicki was rocking a thong and all-in-one piece that was somewhere between a bikini and what fans might see in Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B’s upcoming Hustlers movie – plenty of red and yellow strapping formed the ensemble that also came complete with matching platform boots. The rapper was flashing plenty of chest and her world-famous rear, with a piercing gaze adding maximal effect.

Nicki had her arm around Kenneth with a vibe that suggested he was all hers.

It looks like Instagram noticed the update. Nicki’s photo racked up over 706,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live.

This month has seen Nicki and Kenneth make major headlines. The rapper caused somewhat of a stir on social media in the middle of August when she changed her handle to Mrs. Petty, per The Inquisitr. The news came shortly after Nicki confirmed what appeared to be a full plan to marry her beau. Nicki spoke on her Queen Radio show with words that definitely suggested it, per ET Online.

“[We] filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again. From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that [so] I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later. I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out,” she added.