Rebel Tanea Brooks Flaunts Cleavage With Insane Backbend Pose On Instagram

Wrestler “Rebel” Tanea Brooks thrilled her Instagram followers today with a Wayback Wednesday post of herself flaunting her gorgeous curves in an unusual backbend pose, which showed off the former Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader’s assets and flexibility.

The picture featured the entertainer bent over backward wearing a black bra top, tiny denim shorts, and thigh-high black chaps. Her wavy highlighted hair hung down, and Brooks held her arms out wide with abandon. The dancer’s pink lips curved in a smile, and her eyes closed. She wore earrings to complete the look.

Brooks’s followers loved the pose with many taking the time to drop a positive comment for her.

“Amazing!!!! I’m so pumped… two more weeks till I see you,” a fan replied.

“This photo proves that you look amazing from any angle!” another enthused.

It took some people a bit to figure out what the dancer was doing in the image since it is so unique.

“I didn’t see your legs at first. I thought you were levitating,” admitted a follower.

“Attempt at a backflip or a dance move?? Whichever, you look amazing doing it miss Rebel,” another wondered.

The WWE NXT wrestler has wrestled professionally in various leagues since 2013. Ringside News recently reported that Rebel, who is also a licensed cosmetologist, is working in a backstage role for the Impact Wrestling AEW doing hair and makeup for the women’s roster. The move keeps Brooks in the wrestling business as she continues to grow her career.

In addition, the Oklahoma native also models, acts, and dances, according to IMDb. Of note, she starred as the lead badonkadonk girl in the video for Trace Adkins’ hit song, “Honkey Tonk Badonkadonk.” Brooks performed alongside Atkins at both the CMT Music Awards and ACMA shows.

The wrestler’s followers enjoy keeping up with her life, and she regularly posts updates on her Instagram account. A few days ago, she debuted an enticing new, shorter haircut with a stylish gray and purple balayage.

In the shot, the entertainer’s hair artfully framed her face in curls as she peered toward the camera. She used purple shades of eyeshadow and heavy black eyeliner and mascara to make her eyes pop in the images. A simple spaghetti strap black tank top helped keep the focus on her new ‘do, but it also managed to showcase her ample cleavage. Soft pink lips finished off the fun look, which she’ll wear going into the fall season in Los Angeles where she lives.