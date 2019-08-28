Wendy Williams Says She Could Never Forgive Kevin Hunter For Having Baby With His Mistress

Wendy Williams confirmed that her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, fathered a child with his mistress. In a new interview with The New York Times, the popular daytime talk show host confessed that the birth of the child was the final straw that triggered her decision to walk away from the marriage.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” she said, before admitting that Kevin Hunter fathered a child out of wedlock. “I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

During the interview, Wendy also admitted that the mistress’s pregnancy is what drove her to check herself into a sober home, something she confessed to doing on an episode of her show in March.

“I’d done my detective work. I knew what was about to happen, and I was like, ‘Let me go someplace where you’re not allowed to have the whole bottle of wine,'” she said in the recent interview. “When you see your husband’s mistress with a burgeoning belly and you’re a blabbermouth on TV with a successful show, you know what’s about to happen.”

In March, Page Six reported that Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, had given birth to a daughter at a hospital in Philadelphia. At the time, sources claimed that Hunter was at her side in the delivery room while Williams was at the sober house. Page Six also notes that Hunter has reportedly been in a relationship with Hudson for 10 years now and that he pays for her living expenses in New York City.

Williams and Hunter have been married since 1997 and have a 19-year-old son together.

Wendy Williams filed for divorce in April. She also admitted that she and Hunter did not have a prenuptial agreement during an interview with Sway in the Morning, Us Weekly reports.

Williams also fired Hunter from his jobs as the executive producer of her talk show and as her manager. As The Inquisitr noted, his office space has reportedly been cleared out and divvied up between other members of her staff.

Williams has also been open about the fact that she’s dating again. She previously said that she’s romantically interested in a doctor that’s her age, Us Weekly notes, but it’s unclear at this point whether the relationship has progressed any further.