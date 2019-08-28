German Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Goes Braless Under White Tank Top For Sexy New Pic

After spending a few days soaking up the Mediterranean sun, Maya Stepper is back in her “castle,” as she told her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a casual — yet super sexy — snapshot of herself in her living room in a skimpy top that puts her enviable physique in full evidence.

The photo shows the German model in front of a mirror as she holds her phone in front of her face to capture the selfie. Stepper is wearing a semi-sheer white tank top featuring two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, and a high-cut neckline. The 27-year-old bombshell is wearing her top lifted up on her belly, exposing her enviably toned abs. In addition, the fabric of the top shows that the model is not wearing a bra underneath, putting on quite a suggestive view of her chest. As she indicated via the tag included with her post, the top she has on is from RE/DONE. According to its own Instagram page, this top is the Ribbed Tank in Optic White.

Stepper teamed her top with a pair of khaki-colored pants that sit just bellow the model’s bellybutton, helping draw the viewer’s attention to her bare stomach.

Stepper is wearing her blonde hair up in a casual high ponytail that falls to her right, toward her shoulder. The model appears to be wearing no makeup on her face, embracing a completely natural look.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Stepper shared with her 645,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 9,000 likes and about 100 comments within just three hours of being posted, which means it will likely get a lot more in the next few hours. Users of the social media app who are fans of the German model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Wow wow wow,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of orange heart emoji.

“I mean you are the definition of a stunning person,” another fan chimed in.

“Ohhh girl your body is just sooo stunning,” yet a third user added.

In an interview with CUUP earlier this year, the model addressed issues of body image. She added that people outside of the modeling industry can often objectify models, which she finds frustrating.

“I get treated [as just a face] a lot of the time. Where people treat me almost like an object. It’s frustrating. But I feel like I’ve found a really good way, through social media — which is a very powerful tool if you use it the right way — of showing people I have so many more nuances to me than just my look,” she said in the interview.