Watch Club Brugge KV Vs. LASK Linz Stream Live: UEFA Champions League Qualifiying 2nd Leg, Start Time, Preview

Belgian side Club Brugge KV likely need only avoid defeat to UEFA Champions League playoff debutantes LASK Linz of Austria to reach the group stage for the seventh time.

Last season’s Austrian Bundesliga second-place finishers LASK Linz will need to score at least twice in order to turn their UEFA Champions League playoff debut into a group stage placement, per 101 Great Goals, as they travel west to Belgium where they take on team in Club Brugge KV that will be aiming for their third group stage qualification in the last four years, in the match that will live stream from the historic city of Bruges.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Club Brugge KV vs. LASK Linz (aka Linzer ASK) UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 29,000-seat Jan Breydel Stadium, formerly known as Olympic Stadium, in Sint-Andries, Bruges, Belgium on Wednesday, August 28. That start time will be the same in Austria, which also lies in the Central European Time Zone.

In the United Kingdom, the livestream starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. Fans in Spain and throughout Central Europe can also catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Time. In India, the Belgian-Austrian UEFA Champions League qualifier kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, August 29, India Standard Time.

Club Brugge takes a 1-0 aggregate lead, albeit with a crucial away goal, into the second leg of their qualifying playoff, thanks to a 10th-minute penalty last week in Linz by Hans Vanaken, per UEFA.com. That means if they can avoid allowing more than one goal, they will advance — a good prospect considering that the Belgian side who placed second to Genk last season in their domestic league have kept clean sheets in five of their last six UEFA Champions League games.

LASK on the other hand have never reached the final playoff stage in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, and have lost all three UCL two-legged ties in which they have suffered first-leg defeats.

Hans Vanaken (l) converted a 10th-minute penalty to give Brugge a 1-0 aggregate lead. Andreas Schaad / Getty Images

To watch the Club Brugge KV vs. LASK Linz UEFA Champions League Qualifying Playoff second-leg matchup stream live online in the United States from Belgium, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Another way to watch the Club Brugge KV vs. LASK Linz second-leg showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now, which will carry the match via the Galavision feed. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing a week-long period for fans to watch the UEFA Champions League playoff match, and other UEFA matches, livestream for free.

Loading...

In Belgium, Club RTL will carry the Champions League qualifying match, as will Q2 Belgium. In Austria, Sky Sport Austria livestreams the game.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the video stream for free, though restricted to viewers inside the U.K. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the game, as will DAZN in Canada. Throughout much of Africa, Canal Sport Afrique will stream the UEFA Champions League playoff online.

An exhaustive list of possible streaming outlets for the Club Brugge KV vs. LASK Linz Champions League playoff qualifier in countries around the globe is available via LiveSoccerTV.