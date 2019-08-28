‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Opens Up About Her Possibly Rekindled Romance With Robby Hayes

Scheana Marie spoke out on a podcast.

Scheana Marie and Robby Hayes were recently looking quite cozy with one another in Las Vegas but according to the Vanderpump Rules cast member, they aren’t exactly committed.

Following a short-lived fling in 2018, Scheana reunited with Robby, who has previously been seen on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, in Sin City but is insisting that they are not yet involved in a committed relationship with one another.

During an appearance on the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast, Scheana said that while she and Robby have been known to kiss from time to time, they’ve not yet been able to successfully transition into a dating relationship. As fans saw during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules months ago, Scheana and Robby enjoyed one another’s company for the cameras but did not make it through the season.

“Honestly, we’ve always been friends,” Scheana explained days ago, according to a report from the International Business Times on August 28. “We kiss and make out, but, like, have never gone past that.”

In addition to her brief fling with Robby on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Scheana was also seen spending time with Adam Spott, who she works alongside at SUR Restaurant, but by the finale episode, after Adam failed to commit, their on-again, off-again relationship had come to an end.

Prior to their rendezvous in Las Vegas this past weekend, Scheana and Robby were seen together at the Neon Carnival after party during Coachella’s music festival in Indio, California.

Around the time of their appearances at the Neon Carnival music festival, Robby addressed Scheana’s past claims about him ghosting her in 2018 following their filmed date on Vanderpump Rules.

“It was really not, like, a ghosting thing,” Robby told Us Weekly at the end of April. “We’re both stubborn — it’s just in our genes — and one wasn’t texting the other.”

“I finally was just like, ‘I heard I owe you an apology.’ Like, that’s not right.’ That was evening the playing field. And just like that, we’re back talking, friends again. She’s my neighbor now,” he continued.

Although Robby denied ghosting Scheana, he went on to tell the magazine that his fellow reality star isn’t his type. Instead, he said she was a great friend and added that he would prefer to date “someone less in the limelight.”

Scheana will be seen on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV.