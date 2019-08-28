Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Incredible Curves In Tiny Bikini

The model looked stunning in her barely-there bikini.

Hailey Baldwin isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body. On Wednesday, the model shared a sexy snap on Instagram for her 20.9 million followers to enjoy. The photo showed a radiate Hailey perched on a ledge, soaking up the sun while she sipped coffee. In the provocative post, Hailey wore a barely-there white bikini, allowing her killer curves to be on full display.

The 22-year-old accessorized her look with an open, oversized white button-up and a straw hat. The model also wore earrings and numerous rings.

In the sexy ensemble, Hailey was able to flaunt her toned abs and long, lean legs.

Fans frollicked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“I can’t. Smoke show,” said a follower.

“You’re glowinggg,” added another.

The sultry post has already racked up over 250,000 likes.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber also recently uploaded a racy picture. The 25-year-old took a selfie in front of a mirror, wearing clothing from his company, Drew House. The “I Don’t Care” singer opted to wear his denim shorts extremely low, showing off his khaki-colored underwear. In the photo, Justin is seen grabbing his crotch.

Fans seemed to be less than thrilled with the NSFW post.

“This isn’t cute… or attractive… are we going backwards in fashion time,” wrote a commenter.

“Is he grabbin what I think he is,” said another.

“It’s time to unfollow,” chimed in a third follower.

Despite the criticism, the post has over 2.6 million likes.

The couple has reportedly been busy preparing for their upcoming wedding party. The lovebirds previously wed in an intimate ceremony at a New York courthouse in September 2018. According to Refinery29, the pair will be having a second ceremony in South Carolina on September 30.

People reported that the couple is excited to celebrate their love with family and friends.

“They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while,” said an insider. “Hailey works with a planner. They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited. They are very happy about their married life together.”

Justin and Hailey also recently had a new addition to their family, revealed Us Weekly. On Sunday, Justin shared adorable pictures of their new fur-baby, a kitten named Sushi, on his Instagram Stories.

To see more of Hailey and Justin, be sure to follow their Instagram accounts.