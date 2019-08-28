‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Addresses Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen’s Absence From ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Wedding

During Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, viewers watched as Chris Randone married Krystal Nielson. Many franchise couples were in attendance, along with many former participants who are still flying solo. Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin was there, but her final rose recipient Garrett Yrigoyen was not. Is there trouble brewing with this pair’s engagement?

Luckily, the answer seems to be a solid no. Becca and Garrett are still very much together and engaged.

The Bachelorette lovebirds are currently living together near San Diego, California, and they even just expanded their family. As The Inquisitr recently noted, Kufrin and Yrigoyen finally moved ahead on getting a dog and they recently welcomed Minno into their shared home.

After the big Bachelor in Paradise wedding aired, Becca took to her Instagram Stories to address Garrett’s absence. The Bachelorette star explained that her fiance wasn’t at the event in Mexico because he had a surprise birthday party he needed to attend that took place the same weekend.

Becca admitted that she had received a lot of questions from her social media followers about Garrett’s absence, and she was honest in saying it frustrated her.

“It’s actually kind of annoying me because we still are individuals and we still sometimes like to do our own thing.”

Kufrin says she was fine with Yrigoyen missing the event because it gave her a chance to catch up with a lot of her good friends from the franchise whom she doesn’t see often. As viewers saw, other attendees included people like Kendall Long and Joe Amabile, Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, Tia Booth, and Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk. Ben Higgins attended with his girlfriend Jessica Clarke, and Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon were there too.

Becca may have been the main, if not only, franchise veteran to go solo without her mate from the show. However, there were plenty of other Bachelor-connected couples who weren’t there at all. It looks like Kufrin had a blast hanging out with some of the other gals who attended on their own and made the most of the chance to catch up with people.

“It’s OK to do your own thing in a relationship sometimes. Sorry, guys. You know we can’t do everything together, as much as I want to. But he’s also not with me this weekend because he’s at home with the fur baby because he’s on dad dog duty.”

Spoiler king Reality Steve was asked by a follower if he knew anything about how Becca and Garrett’s relationship was going. He noted in his latest blog post that based on what he’s heard, they are doing fine together.

For now, The Bachelorette fans will have to hang tight in terms of seeing a wedding for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, as they don’t seem to be in a rush to start planning. However, Becca and Garrett seem to be doing just fine as a couple and that comes as a big relief to those who may have been a little worried.