Daisy Fuentes, 52, Rocks Bathing Suit That Showcases Her Fabulous Figure

Daisy Fuentes still has what it takes to rock a swimsuit. On Wednesday, the beauty updated her Instagram account with a photo in which she looked fabulous wearing a bathing suit.

In the snap, which was taken from behind, the 52-year-old stunner stood on a balcony overlooking the ocean. She wore a black and white one-piece swimsuit that featured straps on the back. The swimwear highlighted the actress’ fabulous figure, including her perky booty and shapely legs. With her arms outstretched on the rails, Fuentes looked carefree. The model wore her long hair down in loose beach waves as she looked out at the blue water.

In the photo’s caption, she asked for an extension on the summer months.

Fans were stunned with the photo.

“Damn,” was all one admirer had to say.

“Oh my…” wrote another.

“Wow still hot,” said one fan.

Fuentes’ husband, singer Richard Marx, also commented on the post, leaving behind a stream of fire emoji.

One thing that may be helping Fuentes keep her figure in shape is a vegan lifestyle. In an interview with Love Veg, she said that she and Marx went vegan in 2015. She explained that they were on a quest to find ways to live healthier, and after watching several documentaries, she decided to give veganism a try. She said that Marx had been a pescatarian since he was 19 years old, and together they decided to to take the plunge and go completely meat-free.

“I believe with knowledge comes responsibility. I knew I wanted to change for the better,” she said of the change.

“I immediately stopped eating all meat, fish and milk; eventually cutting out all dairy. So I eased into it but I changed my lifestyle and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she added.

She certainly looks as if she is living her best life.

Fuentes also said that it was awesome to share a common cause with her husband.

“We support each other,” she said, adding that they wanted to learn as much as they could about everything.

It’s brought us closer knowing we’re on a similar journey to improve our lives, save animals and help the planet and we love being a part of such a beautiful and important movement.

Whatever the actress is doing seems to agree with her, as she doesn’t look anywhere near her 52 years.

Fans wanting to keep up with Fuentes can follow her Instagram account.