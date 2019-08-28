NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Took A Break From Twitter Amid Filming On ‘RHOA’ Season 12

Find out why NeNe Leakes has been less active on social media in recent weeks.

Why has NeNe Leakes been nearly silent on Twitter for the past several weeks?

During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Leakes opened up about her decision to distance herself from social media as filming continues on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Even though people say they like to hear the truth, I don’t think everyone likes to see the truth,” Leakes explained.

According to Leakes, she has found that on Twitter, fans prefer to have things sugar coated and because she doesn’t know a good way to sugar-coat the truth, she decided to take a break. As she explained, she’s made a habit of firing back at things she doesn’t like and when it comes to making public statements that people don’t want to hear, she’s often found herself in battles with social media trolls.

Now, after sharing just four posts on Twitter in the month of August, Leakes has been better able to avoid the “back and forth” drama with her online audience.

Because Leakes has been starring on a reality show for the past several years and was one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she knows that when it comes to social media, things are often misconstrued and at times, fans have been known to “believe what they want to believe” and to hate or love certain members of her show.

Leakes went on to explain that she often gets frustrating watching people communicate information that is incorrect on Twitter.

“It’s hard when people are all saying something and you know it’s not true, but the world sees it’s true because somebody has put this certain something out there,” Leakes continued. “I’m just always going to speak the truth and I’m going to tell you exactly like it is and sometimes being that person, it doesn’t always come off nice, I guess, but I’m always there.”

Leakes appeared in a full-time role on the first seven seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta before taking on a guest-starring role on the show’s eighth season. Then, ahead of the premiere of the show’s 10th season, Leakes confirmed she was returning to the series in a full-time role.

Leakes and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 but a premiere date has not yet been set.