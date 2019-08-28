‘General Hospital’ Wednesday Spoilers: Lulu Faces Tough Questions From Rocco & Dustin Comes To Save The Day

Emotions will be running high during Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that not only will viewers see quite a bit happening with Sasha and her illness, but Lulu will struggle to navigate life without Dante.

The sneak peek shared via the show’s Twitter page shows that Lulu and Dante’s son Rocco will be angry and seemingly lashing out toward his mom. He will say something about how it is fine for his dad to quit, but somehow he isn’t allowed to do the same thing.

The caption for the sneak peek notes that Lulu will be quite worried by her son’s frustrations and she’ll likely struggle to find the best way to support him when she is still struggling herself. Lulu has accepted that Dante is not well and that she needs to move forward on her own with her children. However, it’s understandably not easy for Rocco to comprehend any of this.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that Dustin may end up being helpful as this plays out. Teasers note that he will swoop in to help in some situation, and it seems likely that this help is related to Lulu and Rocco.

In the sneak peek video, the setting seems to suggest that perhaps Rocco is frustrated with some attempts to play baseball or something like that. He may feel as if he wants to just quit rather than keep trying, and Dustin may step in to provide some guidance or tips.

"So, it's ok for Dad to quit – but not me?!?" #GH pic.twitter.com/YgPjlYjMDQ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 28, 2019

Wednesday’s episode will also show Cameron venting as Jason seemingly gives the teen a shoulder to lean on. Cam makes a reference to how Jason knows what this is like, and it seems likely that Cameron is talking about Jason dealing with his brain injury and losing part of his previous life somewhat like what Franco is experiencing now.

Teasers detail that Jason will have an in-depth talk with Monica during Wednesday’s show, and this may well be along the same lines as his conversation with Cameron. In addition, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Elizabeth will try to calmly talk to Franco about how much she loves her husband, trying to break through his conviction that he’s Drew.

Nina knows Cassandra's behind the attempt on Sasha's life. The question is… how will she handle it now?

Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @watroswatros pic.twitter.com/RlNmgGDaZW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 27, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Sonny and Michael will talk about the Cassandra situation during Wednesday’s show too. They will rush to the PCPD for some reason while Nina tears into Jax, wanting him to explain his interest in Cassandra.

Executive producer Frank Valentini teased via Twitter that fans will get to see brothers Robert and Mac Scorpio working together in some sense during Wednesday’s show, a pairing that viewers love. General Hospital spoilers hint that there will be a lot to keep track of during the August 28 show and viewers are curious to see how some of these lingering loose ends end up tying together.