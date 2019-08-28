Sofia Richie Flaunts Amazing Abs & Lean Legs On Red Carpet Of The Venice Film Festival Opening Gala

The model looked stunning on the red carpet.

On Wednesday night, Sofia Richie, 21, graced the red carpet of the opening gala for the 76th Venice Film Festival, reports the Daily Mail. The model looked gorgeous in a grey sequin bralette and a matching high-low skirt. The 21-year-old’s toned abs and lean legs were on full display. Sofia accessorized her chic ensemble with silver drop earrings and a silver necklace. The social media mogul opted for black heels, which elongated her already incredible legs.

Sofia piled her honey-blonde hair into a top-knot and wore minimal makeup that subtly enhanced her beautiful features.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the beauty was spotted wearing a tailored black suit and Bottega Veneta mules before arriving at the star-studded event. The plunging blazer showed off Sofia’s killer curves. According to the Daily Mail, prior to the red carpet, the model posed for photographs, greeted fans, and signed autographs.

A few days before jet setting off to Italy for the premiere of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s The Truth, the stunner celebrated her 21st birthday.

Sofia’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, took it upon himself to spoil the birthday girl. According to Hollywood Life, the Flip It Like Disick star brought his lovely lady a customized Aston Martin DB11. Sofia shared photos of her lavish gift on Instagram.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

A source revealed to the publication that Sofia was not expecting Scott to give her something that extravagant.

“Sofia was in total shock by Scott’s birthday gift and could not believe everything he did to spoil her on her special day,” said the insider. “She was absolutely blown away and had absolutely no clue he was going to do anything even close to that on her birthday… Scott made Sofia feel like a total princess and she feels like the luckiest girl in the world to have an amazing boyfriend like him.”

The source went on to say the only gift Sofia would have preferred would be an engagement ring.

Elle revealed that Sofia went all out of her birthday bash. The model hosted an all day party at the Wynn Las Vegas. The 21-year-old told the publication that she had been dreaming about the milestone for quite some time.

“It’s a birthday I think we all look forward too. What better place to spend it than Las Vegas with all my closest friends?” said Sofia.

Those in attendance for the party included Scott, Kylie Jenner, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, and Victoria Villarroel.

