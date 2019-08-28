‘Bond Girl’ Olga Kurylenko Spreads Her Legs In Black Lace Lingerie

Ukrainian born beauty Olga Kurylenko first set pulses racing as Bond girl Camille in Quantum of Solace. Now, the brunette bombshell has done it again with a picture posted to Instagram where the actress spreads her legs while posing on a bed in a black lace bustier. The stunner boasts nearly half a million followers on the social media website.

The post was shared in anticipation of her latest movie, The Room. The film is a thriller by director Christian Volckman and co-stars Kevin Janssens of Revenge fame. Though the movie was shown in the spring at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, it is being released in Portugal and Russia this September.

Olga’s latest post is a hazy reflection that shows her perched on a luxurious bed, surrounded by satin pillows and down blankets. Behind her are a number of oversized floral paintings, setting the scene as an expensive bedroom. On the bed, Olga sultrily closes her eyes and spreads her legs. She is wearing a black lace corset that shows off her hourglass figure to its best advantage. The corset is lined with a pink ribbon that traces the outline of her cleavage and drops down the length of her torso.

In addition the corset, Olga sports black tights, with a dark band around her upper thighs. She leans forwards slightly, sensually resting her hands around her knees.

Within three hours, the post already earned over 9,000 likes and nearly 100 comments gushing about the actress and model’s beauty.

“Too gorgeous,” wrote one lovestruck fan.

“Stunning,” echoed another.

In the caption, the brunette beauty exclaimed that she was “excited” for people to see her movie. The thriller deals with the psychological repercussions of a room that grants all wishes.

“Kate and Matt are a young couple in their thirties in search of a more authentic and healthy life. They leave the City to move into an old house in the middle of nowhere,” the synopsis reads, per Gizmodo.

“Soon they discover a secret hidden room that has the extraordinary power to materialize anything they wish for. Their new life becomes a true fairytale. They spend days and nights indulging their every desire of material possession, swimming in money and champagne. Yet beneath this apparent state of bliss, something darker lurks: some wishes can have dire consequences. That Room could very well turn their dream into a nightmare.”

In addition to Quantum of Solace and The Room, Olga has also acted in Oblivion and the television series Magic City.