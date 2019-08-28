Brooks Nader Rocks Ditches Bra In A Nude-Toned Minidress

Brooks Nader shared a series of three new photos on Instagram today. And so far, it looks like fans are totally on board with her braless look.

The first photo showed Brooks mid-stride, as she wore a nude-toned dress. It had long sleeves, and hugged all of her curves. She paired the dress with white, chunky sneakers. She also slung a black purse over her shoulders.

The model looked over her left shoulder and stuck her tongue out for a flirty and fun photo. Her hair blew in the wind, which she wore in a heavy left part. The highlights popped, while Brooks also gave a wink.

Behind her, you could see outdoor restaurant seating with red umbrellas, along with rows of black planters.

In addition, a second photo showed Brooks again, walking from the street onto the sidewalk. This time, she gave a wide smile, and held her purse with her left hand.

And the third photo revealed her look from the front, which confirmed her choice to ditch a bra for the day. This photo showed her standing in the middle of a cobblestone street, as she popped her right foot behind her. She pursed her lips and gave a coy look.

Brooks’ fans had plenty of compliments for the model.

“You are the philosophy of sexy successful influential unapologetic risktaker talented woman 101,” gushed a fan.

“You are so fxcking beautiful,” said another fan.

Many people focused on the captions, which indicated that Nader’s mom advised her to always wear a bra in public.

“‘No bra ’19,'” said a follower.

“Na I think you can….,” joked another follower.

“Thanks Mom!!” said a fan.

“We’re all thrilled to see you didn’t listen to your mother. It’s rare, but sometimes they don’t know best,” added another fan.

“Oops, I did it again lollll,” said an Instagram user.

One fan, in particular, described their feelings for Brooks.

“You’re gorgeous, if I could, I would love to have a girlfriend like you, but I can’t, i can’t even get you as you’re perfect and no one else is perfect like you,” they said.

Others left comments that were short but sweet.

“Just perfect,” said a fan.

“That’s iconic…,” said a follower.

These photos were geotagged in the Meatpacking District of New York City.

This update followed a photo of her wearing a light yellow, floral dress. The post from a couple of days ago revealed that she was at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, which is in Rhode Island.