Smokeshow Kindly Myers Flaunts Perfect Derriere While Clad In Sexy Black Lingerie

Kindly Myers is setting social media on fire yet again.

The blonde bombshell is wildly popular on Instagram, mostly in thanks to the scandalous photos that she shares with her fans. While she looks good in just about everything that she puts on her body, the beauty is most well-known for showing off her amazing figure in lingerie and bikinis. She’s racked up a following of over 1.7 million on Instagram alone and that figure continues to rise on a daily basis.

In the most recent image that was shared with fans, Myers leaves little to be desired. In the shot, Kindly poses on a chair, looking over her shoulder and wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly curled. The beauty dons a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter and blush and her toned and tanned figure takes center stage in the image.

While clad in a pair of skimpy black lingerie, Kindly shows off some cleavage in a tiny top. She also dons a pair of black thong bottoms and exposes her picture-perfect booty to the camera in the NSFW shot. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Kindly a ton of attention from her loyal fans, amassing over 2,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments within just minutes of going live.

Some followers commented on the image to let Myers know that she looks absolutely amazing while countless others gushed over her beautiful figure. A few more just chimed in with their choice of emoji including many flame and heart ones.

“Oh my god there you are again a pure vision of beauty you make my heart skip beats and take my breath away I can’t believe how beautiful you are pure natural,” one fan raved with a series of emoji tied to the end.

“Kindly: such awesome lingerie and a great color on you. Such a sultry and seductive goddess. Without a doubt one of the sexiest women on earth,” another fan raved.

“Beautiful Gorgeous Sexy Woman With An Absolutely Smoking Fit Body,” one more wrote.

Loading...

And when she isn’t modeling, Kindly is usually busy watching sports. In a past interview with Kandy, the bombshell shared that she does indeed have a signature drink that she orders at a bar and it’s an ode to her favorite sports team.

“My go to shot to make is a John Wall shot. It’s my favorite to make, most likely because I am a Kentucky wildcat fan.”

She also dished that the best part about being a Southern girl is her charm.