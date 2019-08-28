Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Files $1.5 Million Lawsuit Against Landlords, Claims Mold Made Kids Sick

Brandi Glanville claims she and her two sons became ill.

Brandi Glanville is suing the landlords of her Los Angeles condo after mold in the home reportedly made her and her two sons, Jake and Mason, “physically” ill.

On August 26, The Blast shared new court documents with readers, which revealed that mold had reportedly grown in the home of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star after the roof began to leak. According to the docs, Glanville informed her landlords about an “emergency and fairly bad leak” that had occurred in her home and told them on a number of occasions that she had been smelling a “moldy odor.”

Glanville said she and son Mason were “experiencing adverse physical symptoms when inside the unit” and that the landlords of the 16-unit building were aware of the dangerous conditions inside of her apartment.

Glanville then revealed that because the conditions became so bad and began affecting the health of her and her children, their family was “forced to move out to a hotel.”

According to Glanville, the landlords of her condo building “intentionally failed to make timely repairs and proper repairs” on her unit and allegedly ignored recommendations made by their own professional mold consultants. This, Glanville explained, showed that the company “consciously disregarded” the health and safety of her and her two kids.

In her lawsuit, Glanville is suing for $1.5 million dollars.

Glanville shares her two sons with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, who is currently married to singer LeAnn Rimes. As fans of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will recall, Cibrian and Rimes were caught having an affair with one another on the set of their Lifetime movie Northern Lights in 2009. Then, two years later, after the affair ended Cibrian’s marriage to Glanville and Rimes’ marriage to Dean Sheremet, Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot.

While many believed Glanville would be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 10 after Lisa Vanderpump’s sudden exit from the show, that doesn’t appear to be happening.

During Season 9, Glanville lashed out at Vanderpump on Twitter after being seen starring in a cameo role alongside Denise Richards.

“My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life! She had employees trash my wine,she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil,” Glanville tweeted.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.