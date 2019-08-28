Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Battling On Instagram And Celebrities Are Loving It

If you haven’t been paying attention to all things Chrissy Teigen, then you can be forgiven for not knowing that she and husband John Legend have been having what is being called the “Bad Instagram Husband” battle. The hilarious back and forth is not only entertaining fans, but stars like Kris Jenner and Kyle Richards are getting in on the fun as well.

According to People, it all started on Saturday as the couple posted snaps of their enviable vacation in Thailand with kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. That’s when the cookbook author jokingly chided her husband on Instagram for not taking good enough pictures of her.

“I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience. but it’s okay. such is the life I chose,” she wrote.

John responded with a succinct “wow,” but it appears that he took the message to heart. He quickly responded with a photo of Chrissy looking gorgeous that showed her in a flattering light and at a good angle.

That was followed by another photo showing off his mad skills.

Chrissy joked that she took the photo even though her hands can clearly be seen in her lap in the photo. John admonished her to take the comment back. Finally, in order to become fully vindicated, the singer posted a photo on Instagram that Chrissy has put on her own social media account, clearly showing that it had her stamp of approval.

He tagged the photo “#goodinstagramhusband” and celebs are loving it.

Kris Jenner celebrated John’s attempts in a comment on the photo.

“You’re doing amazing sweetie!!!” she wrote.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wants John to teach her husband how to take a good image.

Loading...

“Such a good Instagram husband. Talk to Mauricio please,” she said.

One celebrity photographer, who knows a good Instagram photo, praised John’s skills, putting the triumphant cherry on the sundae.

“#goodinstagramhusband! I really laughed out loud,” he wrote.

Chrissy replied with “stop encouraging him!!”

The battle has echoes of the recent post by Ryan Reynolds, who provided social media users with a series of unflattering photos of his wife Blake Lively in order to celebrate her birthday, as The Inquisitr previously reported.