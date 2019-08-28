Donald Trump Would Lose To Any Of The Five Highest-Polling Democratic Candidates, According To New Poll

He would lose be between nine and 16 points against either Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, or Pete Buttigieg.

Donald Trump would lose the 2020 election if he faced off against any of the five Democrats who have the highest poll numbers, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

As The Hill reports, among the crowded field of Democratic contenders for the party’s nomination in 2020, the five who have the highest polling numbers among Democratic voters would all easily defeat Trump in a head-to-head matchup. Those five Democrats are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Pete Buttigieg.

What’s more, Trump would lose the election by between nine and 16 points, and in no scenario would Trump get more than 40 percent of the vote if he ran against any of these candidates, according to the new polls. Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow notes that the 40 percent number is also where Trump’s approval rating has been hanging for the past few months.

“It’s the ceiling of support for Trump, no matter the candidate. It hovers close to his job approval rating, which has stayed in a tight range since being elected,” she said.

By just about every poll among likely Democratic voters, Joe Biden is the front-runner; the most recent polling shows him with a strong plurality (32 percent) of the support among Democrats.

If he were to face Trump in November 2020, he would beat him by 16 points, 54 percent to 38 percent, according to the poll.

Following Biden is Bernie Sanders, who would beat Trump by 14 points, 53 to 39 percent. Elizabeth Warren would beat him by 12 points, 52 to 40 percent; Kamala Harris would beat him by 11 points, 51 to 40 percent.

The only Democratic candidate who would beat Trump by double digits is South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; in a hypothetical matchup, Buttigieg would beat Trump 49 percent to 40 percent.

Although these numbers bode well for the Democratic Party as a whole, they’re not good news for Joe Biden. That’s because Biden’s team has been insisting that Biden is the only candidate who can beat Trump; these polling numbers seem to indicate otherwise.

Meanwhile, another poll also shows Joe Biden beating Donald Trump in 2020 with relative ease, at least in Michigan, which Trump won by a slim margin in 2016. As The Detroit Free Press reports, a recent EPIC-MRA poll shows that Biden would beat Trump in 2020 51 percent to 41 percent.

Further, the same poll mirrored the results of the Quinnipiac University poll, at least as it applies to Michigan: which is to say, all five of the highest-polling Democrats in that sate would easily beat Trump in Michigan in 2020.