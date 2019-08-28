‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Opens Up About Weight Loss, Reveals What Helped Her Drop 40 Pounds

Shannon Beador gained 40 pounds after a messy split from her ex, David.

Shannon Beador is revealing her weight loss secret.

During an interview with Bravo TV, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed that she’s “40 pounds down” after gaining weight following the messy split between her and her now-ex-husband, David Beador, who infamously cheated on her for months before her 2017 divorce filing.

While preparing for a filmed segment of the show, Beador showed off her slimmed-down physique and admitted to struggling to lose the last 20 pounds. As she explained, she dropped half of her weight and promptly began yo-yoing.

“I go back up… then I go back down. I said, ‘This is it. I’m a single lady and I’m going to finally get rid of my weight,'” Beador recalled of the moment that prompted her to get serious about her weight loss.

Although Beador previously put a lot of emphasis on her exercise routine, which she frequently chronicled on her social media pages, she has since learned that when it comes to dropping pounds, she sees more success by focusing her attention on her diet.

“I broke two ribs and I couldn’t exercise for a couple of weeks and that’s when I lost the bulk of my weight,” Beador explained.

According to Beador, when it came to her weight loss, she credits 90 percent of her slim down to her diet.

“It’s what you eat. It’s what you put into your body. And you can eat flavorful, good food that is going to satisfy you. You can eat all day if you want. You just have to chose thee right things to put into your body.”

Beador has been looking great in recent photos and with her hot new body has come a new man. As fans may have seen weeks ago, the mother of three went public with boyfriend John Janssen at the end of July and has been spending tons of time with him in the weeks since her first Instagram pic. Beador even took Janssen to New York City with her earlier this month for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

While fans won’t be seeing Janssen on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, due to the fact that production wrapped prior to the public reveal of their romance, a Season 15 appearance is certainly possible.

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.