Lizzo Is Sick Of People Being Surprised That She Is Confident About Her Body

Instead of calling Lizzo “brave” for flaunting her body, just call her sexy. That’s the message that the singer wants people to hear, according to a recent interview with Glamour magazine.

Lizzo recently opened up about the backhanded compliments that she received after her breakout performance at the BET Awards in June, saying that people are constantly marveling about her bravery and confidence, as if that isn’t something a woman with a bigger body should exhibit.

“When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No I’m not,'” Lizzo said. “I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave. I just think there’s a double standard when it comes to women.”

The 31-year-old singer has become the face of the body positivity movement. While she embraces her role as a leader in changing the way people perceive plus-sized bodies, she doesn’t appreciate it when people react to her as if they are shocked that she sees herself as attractive.

“I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful,” she said. “I don’t like it when people are shocked that I’m doing it.”

She has appeared on stage in skimpy costumes that people wouldn’t look twice at on a thinner woman and posed nearly nude in magazines. She has also starred in a makeup campaign for Urban Decay. These are things that seem normal for a size two female. However, when Lizzo does it, well-intentioned fans celebrate her boldness, suggesting that confidence isn’t something a large woman should normally have.

https://twitter.com/lizzo/status/1119089495352102912/

Rather than cheering their uniqueness, Lizzo says that people should just make room for those who don’t look like the traditional vision of beauty in popular culture.

“Make space for me. Make space for this generation of artists who are really fearless in self-love. They’re out here,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lizzo’s message is resonating with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Rihanna recently sent the singer a decidedly NSFW message after her recent VMA performance to praise her for her moves.

Her message is being celebrated by fans as well. The singer’s music has been rocketing to the top of the charts, and she has an upcoming tour that will take her around the country.