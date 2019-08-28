Aussie Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Poses With Boyfriend In NSFW, Matching Calvin Klein Underwear

Tarsha Whitmore’s latest post is earning her rave reviews from fans, once again.

The Aussie-born model has a huge following on social media of over 537,000 on Instagram alone. Each and every photo that she shares with her legion of followers earns her plenty of attention. While the model is used to posing for solo shots on her feed, every once in a while she adds her incredibly handsome boyfriend to the mix.

In the most recent Instagram share, Whitmore snaps a sexy selfie with her man by her side. Tarsha holds her phone up, covering a little bit of her face in sultry shot. She wears her blonde-dyed locks down and slightly messy as well as a beautiful face of makeup. The model’s hot body is on total display in the image in a pair of matching, grey Calvin Klein underwear set that includes thong bottoms. Her boyfriend presses his cheek into her hair as he grabs onto her leg and looks at the phone.

Whitmore’s man looks just as sexy as she does, showing off his rock hard abs in a pair of matching boxer briefs. He completes his sexy look by wearing his locks gelled back and sporting a little bit of scruff on his face. Since the post went live on the social media star’s page, it’s earned her plenty of attention, racking up over 26,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments.

Many of Tarsha’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looked absolutely stunning while countless others raved over her picture-perfect figure. A few others commented on what a beautiful couple she and her beau make while many others simply chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Ok you two are freaking goals I love seeing how much koala-ty time you spend together,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji tied to the end.

“Hope to have something like this one day,” another fan commented with a red-heart emoji.

Loading...

“Wow!! Very romantic!!” another Instagrammer gushed with different emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Whitmore posed for one of her sexy solo shots. In the photo, the star wore her dark, highlighted locks down and curled. The bombshell also wore a face full of makeup that included fierce blush, eyeshadow, lip gloss, and highlighter. And in the image, her body looked nothing short of picture-perfect as she popped out of a tiny white blouse, showing off plenty of cleavage to fans in the braless look.