Jordyn Woods Rocks Skimpy Hot Pink Swimsuit

Jordyn Woods shared a brand new swimsuit pic today, and it’s causing a stir among her fans.

The photo showed her posing in a pool, as she stood in the shallow end. Her swimsuit was hot pink, and the top of it was arguably conservative, as it had a halter-style cut. But what made it eye-catching was the bottom half of the one-piece. It had a majorly high cut on the legs, which gave way to a huge cutout on her sides. This meant that her hips were on full display, while fans could only speculate on what it looked like from behind.

Woods completed the look with a cheetah-print tie that she wore around her waist, which helped to keep the swimsuit in place.

She accessorized with multiple pieces of jewelry to complete the look. This included a cross necklace and multiple bracelets on her right wrist.

Plus, Jordyn wore her hair pulled back into a braided bun. She closed her eyes and tilted her face to the sun, as she appeared to be soaking up the rays.

Behind her, you could see a well-manicured hedge and several trees, along with pool floaties in the water.

Jordyn’s fans had plenty to say about her newest photo, with most people showering her with compliments.

“Still at the door waiting on you to come home,” joked a male follower.

“You’re perfect,” declared a fan.

“The most beautiful of the world,” said another fan.

“Ouuuu she bad,” said a follower.

There were also comments referring to the hot girl summer trend, along with a fan that encouraged Woods to keep sharing.

“You can post them all JORDYN,” said a fan.

“You summer time fine sister,” stated another fan.

“Let’s create the most viewed instagram post guys,” encouraged an Instagram user, whose comment has already been liked over 70 times.

In addition, there were a handful of followers that thought she was someone else at first glance.

“You look like your baby sister in this picture,” said a fan.

“Are you sure this isn’t Jodie? You guys are twins,” added another fan.

And as usual, there were still allusions to the cheating scandal.

“D*mn I know why he risked it all like d*mn,” joked a fan.

“You’re alot prettier than Kylie,” said a follower.

Plus, some people applauded Jordyn’s curvy bod.

“This is what a ‘real body’ looks like,” said a follower.

“I need a body like yours,” said a female fan.

“Stop body shaming, every girls body is beautiful and unique,” stated a fan, although the body shaming comments appeared to be very few in number.