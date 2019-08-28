‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Completes Probation After Drunken Arrest

She no longer has to be tested for alcohol or to attend AA meetings after her 2017 arrest.

The countess is free. Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps completed her probation, according to court documents from The Blast, which means so no longer has to see a probation officer, attend AA meetings or be tested for alcohol use.

Luann was arrested in December 2017 after appearing to be drunk and threatening an officer. She was sentenced to one year of probation and was forced to pay fines after pleading guilty in July to trespassing, intoxication, and battery. She was also ordered to have random drug testing, to attend two AA meetings each week, and not to have possession or to consume alcohol.

Originally, she was charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on an officer. Since then, she has violated her probation – reportedly for failing an alcohol test and admitting to her probation officer that she had consumed two mimosas. She was subsequently fitted with an alcohol ankle monitoring device and ordered to do a 4-week outpatient treatment. She was also ordered to take Antabuse, a medication that helps people stay away from alcohol.

Now that she is free, she can resume her life as she sees fit, but the Countess has apparently learned some new tricks to help her deal with the urge to drink. According to Page Six, the reality star has been vaping and drinking near-beer to get through the tough moments.

“I’ll have a mocktail. You know what I’ve gotten into is Heineken Zero so I feel like I’m having a beer. I like beer in the summer because it’s cold and thirst-quenching,” she said. “So I’ll have a Heineken Zero so I feel like I’m drinking and I’ll vape too! I’ll take a puff on a vape and get through the moment.”

She also revealed that she has learned some therapeutic techniques to help her ride out the urges to drink.

“It’s like you go to the beach and stand in the ocean and the wave is coming and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, here it comes!’ And then it comes and it breaks and it goes away. So do those feelings,” she said.

She added that if you take a deep breath and accept that it’s ok to have those feelings you can reach for your mocktail and ride it out.

These days, Luann is still touring for her cabaret show, and she is apparently writing a tell-all book that covers her arrest.