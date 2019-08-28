Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Confronts Kristen, Kate Makes A Shocking Announcement

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, August 28 reveal that there will be some big confrontations to spice up the mid-week episode.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) gets to come face-to-face with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) for the first time since it was revealed that she had been pretending to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in an elaborate wig and mask.

Eric and Kristen have a lot of bad blood between them for events that have transpired in the past. However, this time is a bit different for Eric. Kristen had made he feel rejected and heartbroken with her icy treatment towards him as Nicole, and he’s ready to tell her exactly how it made him feel.

In addition, Eric will be looking for answers about the whereabouts of the real Nicole, and he knows that only Kristen can give him those answers. However, it seems that Kristen’s not interest in pleasing anyone but Brady, and she could keep the information quiet unless it benefits her in some big way.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) have seemingly turned a corner in their relationship. As Days of Our Lives fans know, the pair recently admitted that they were in love with one another. However, they won’t get to live happy ever after — at least not yet.

Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will have something to say about Gabi and Stefan’s relationship when she makes a shocking announcement. Kate will tell the newlyweds that she moving into the DiMera mansion with him. In addition, she’s been offered the position of CEO at DiMera Enterprises.

The news will rattle the couple, who very much care about DiMera and the businesses under the umbrella of the corporation. They also won’t want Kate hanging around their home as they explore their new love for one another.

Later, fans will see Eric break the news that Nicole is still alive to his girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). Sarah will inevitably join in the search for both Nicole and her daughter Holly, but she knows that she has a lot to lose in the situation.

If Nicole is found and wants to rekindle her romance with Eric, who is the love of her life, Sarah will likely find herself on the outside looking in yet again.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekdays on NBC.