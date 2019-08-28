Reality Steve Doubles Down On ‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers, Reveals When ABC Will Make The Announcement

Spoiler king Reality Steve has just revealed new scoop regarding the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Spoilers from the gossip guru have already pinpointed the supposed lead for the 2020 season. Now, he says that the timing of when ABC will officially announce this to fans has been pinpointed as well.
Wednesday morning, Reality Steve took to Twitter to share the news. He says that not only can he confirm that his earlier news regarding The Bachelor was right, but he also said the details were revealed during the taping of a Bachelor in Paradise reunion show that took place on Tuesday.
As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that Peter Weber will be The Bachelor. Peter was eliminated by Hannah Brown after his frisky windmill overnight date on The Bachelorette this past spring, and he had reportedly been a consistent front-runner in these Bachelor-related discussions.
Reality Steve says that viewers will see this announcement made during the pretaped Bachelor in Paradise reunion show. That reunion footage is seemingly set to air on Tuesday, September 10.
As is often the case with leads for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, this pick comes with both thrilled fans and disappointed critics. Many were hoping that fellow Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson would be given the opportunity to hand out roses this winter. Some Bachelor in Paradise fans had recently been campaigning to see current Season 6 contestant Derek Peth offered the gig, too.
Gratitude. The feeling that has consumed me all season and especially now at the end of this journey. Thank you Hannah for the opportunity to pursue your heart. You will always have a little bit of mine after the time we were able to spend together. Thank you to my brothers from the house. I know we all learned a lot about ourselves during this experience and I’m so happy I was able to make these memories with you guys. Thank you to @bacheloretteabc for giving this hopeless romantic a once in a lifetime experience I will never forget. Thank you to my amazing family for always having my back, I think everyone understands where my emotions come from now. Thank you to my friends for giving me more windmill jokes than I know what to do with. And thank you Bachelor Nation. I have felt your love and support since night one and I couldn’t be more thankful. Everyone on this planet deserves that ‘indescribable, words won’t do it justice, make your heart skip a beat’ type of love. Never stop until you find it ❤️
Ultimately, however, it seems that neither Mike nor Derek could offer up anything that displaced Peter as a top pick for the producers. Reality Steve has said that this was a done deal as of a few days ago and that some early introductory footage was already being taped in Southern California where Weber lives.
While some fans may have been hoping for a last-minute change of plans, as ABC has sometimes done in the past, it doesn’t look like that will be the case this time. The segment announcing Peter had been filmed and that would signal that ABC has no doubts this time around that they have their guy.
Filming for Weber’s season of The Bachelor will start filming in early September. Typically, the final rose ceremony is filmed in mid-November and the new season usually debuts on the first Monday in January.
Will Peter Weber manage to find lasting love this winter as The Bachelor after being left rather blindsided by his elimination during Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette? Reality Steve will be sharing plenty of spoilers as filming takes place this fall, and everybody will be anxious to watch it all play out on-screen in early 2020.