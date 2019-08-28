Reality Steve Doubles Down On ‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers, Reveals When ABC Will Make The Announcement

Spoiler king Reality Steve has just revealed new scoop regarding the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Spoilers from the gossip guru have already pinpointed the supposed lead for the 2020 season. Now, he says that the timing of when ABC will officially announce this to fans has been pinpointed as well.

Wednesday morning, Reality Steve took to Twitter to share the news. He says that not only can he confirm that his earlier news regarding The Bachelor was right, but he also said the details were revealed during the taping of a Bachelor in Paradise reunion show that took place on Tuesday.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that Peter Weber will be The Bachelor. Peter was eliminated by Hannah Brown after his frisky windmill overnight date on The Bachelorette this past spring, and he had reportedly been a consistent front-runner in these Bachelor-related discussions.

Reality Steve says that viewers will see this announcement made during the pretaped Bachelor in Paradise reunion show. That reunion footage is seemingly set to air on Tuesday, September 10.

As is often the case with leads for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, this pick comes with both thrilled fans and disappointed critics. Many were hoping that fellow Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson would be given the opportunity to hand out roses this winter. Some Bachelor in Paradise fans had recently been campaigning to see current Season 6 contestant Derek Peth offered the gig, too.

Ultimately, however, it seems that neither Mike nor Derek could offer up anything that displaced Peter as a top pick for the producers. Reality Steve has said that this was a done deal as of a few days ago and that some early introductory footage was already being taped in Southern California where Weber lives.

While some fans may have been hoping for a last-minute change of plans, as ABC has sometimes done in the past, it doesn’t look like that will be the case this time. The segment announcing Peter had been filmed and that would signal that ABC has no doubts this time around that they have their guy.

Filming for Weber’s season of The Bachelor will start filming in early September. Typically, the final rose ceremony is filmed in mid-November and the new season usually debuts on the first Monday in January.

Will Peter Weber manage to find lasting love this winter as The Bachelor after being left rather blindsided by his elimination during Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette? Reality Steve will be sharing plenty of spoilers as filming takes place this fall, and everybody will be anxious to watch it all play out on-screen in early 2020.