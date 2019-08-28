Michigan Man Accused Of Murdering Wife By Spiking Her Cereal With Heroin

Jim Harris has been charged with his wife's murder.

Christina Ann-Thompson Harris’s death was initially ruled an overdose, but now officials believe the case may not be that cut and dry, reported The Washington Post.

On September 24, 2014, Jim Harris called a neighbor to ask if she could see how his wife, who had given birth to the couple’s second child just weeks before, was doing. Harris claimed he was concerned, as Christina had been coughing through the night and reportedly felt weak. According to Harris, that night his wife was incredibly hungry so he fixed her up a bowl of cereal. By the morning, the 36-year-old was found dead in her bedroom by her neighbor.

The following month, the Genesee County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Christina’s death was caused by a heroin overdose.

However, many weren’t convinced that the mother’s death was an accident. Christina’s friends and co-workers at the Subway that she managed testified that they did not believe she was using drugs.

In addition, Christina was reportedly still breastfeeding and was diligent about everything she ate and drank. Officials even tested the mother-of-two’s breast milk, that had been saved in her parent’s freezer, to see if she was using any controlled substances. However, no traces of drugs, let alone heroin, were found.

Authorities remained suspicious and continued investigating the case for nearly five years. They eventually came to the shocking conclusion that Harris poisoned his wife by spiking her bowl of cereal with heroin.

Skeeze / Pixabay

According to People, it was announced at a press conference on Tuesday, that Harris is being held in custody and has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

“We believe Jason Harris murdered his wife,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. “We believe he put heroin into her cereal and milk the night that she died after getting it from someone, thinking it would be tasteless and odorless much like he had asked his coworkers multiple times.”

Leyton revealed that authorities discovered that Harris had previously tried to hire a professional killer to murder his wife. The prosecutor noted that Harris’s co-workers and siblings reached out to detectives, following Christina’s death. They reportedly told officials that he was constantly complaining about his wife and once allegedly talked about “getting rid of Christina.”

Those close to Harris also implied that he was having numerous affairs. In fact, it is believed that Harris murdered his wife after she found text messages from a woman in Rhode Island.

Leyton told reporters that Christina confided to her friend that she was scared of her husband.

“She told a friend that if something happens to me, look at Jason,” claimed Leyton.

Harris’s defense attorney, Nicholas Robinson, however, spoke to The Washington Post and denied that his client was guilty, stating that Harris was devastated by his wife’s death.