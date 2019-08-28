Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Arrives In NYC Via Cross-Atlantic Yacht & Is Greeted By Large Crowds

Greta Thunberg reached New York City on Wednesday after sailing across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero carbon emissions sailboat from Plymouth, England, reported The Guardian. The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist will be attending the United Nations Climate Action Summit on zero emissions taking place in the city.

The teenager has been a strong voice for climate change activism since taking a stand against the lack of adult and government action to stop climate change in August of 2018. Greta staged a strike outside Sweden’s Parliament building where she attracted the attention of the media and encouraged other young people around the world to do the same. The school strikes gave birth to the “Fridays for future” movement, involving youth climate strikes all over the world.

When Greta attempted to find a way to travel to the U.N. summit without contributing to carbon emissions, she was offered a ride on the Malizia II racing yacht skippered by Pierre Casiraghi. The 18-meter yacht features solar panels and two hydro-generators to provide the vessel’s electricity.

The young activist has been documenting her journey across the Atlantic on her Twitter page, giving her followers updates on the weather and wind conditions and sharing her experiences throughout the 15-day trip.

We have anchored off Coney Island – clearing customs and immigration. We will come ashore at North Cove Marina earliest 14:45 tide allowing. pic.twitter.com/t6yy5z2asp — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 28, 2019

Shortly before dawn on Wednesday, Greta tweeted that the yacht was approaching New York City.

“Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead.”

The vessel is set to dock at North Cove Marina on the edge of New York Harbor, on Wednesday afternoon. A special convey consisting of 17 sailboats, each with one of the 17 sustainable development goals written across their sails, will meet Greta’s yacht before it docks, near the Statue of Liberty.

Crowds overtook the streets near the harbor in the city as fans of the teenager eagerly awaited her arrival.

Richard Walser, an IT technician from Connecticut who brought his son to New York City to meet Greta, is a huge admirer of the activist.

“I’ve been following her for the past year or so and am very enthusiastic about what she’s doing, how she’s got young people involved with the striking.”

Walser added that while many people in the U.S. will welcome her with open arms, some will continue to fail to see the importance of her activism and messages.

“For me, I’m 56 and I don’t think climate change will be catastrophic in my time but things will certainly be worse for people who come after us. This was the challenge of our generation and we’ve dropped the ball.”

Greta will also travel to Chile for another climate change conference following the U.N. summit before heading back to her home country of Sweden.