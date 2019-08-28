Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden And Andrew Yang Draw The Most Support From 18 to 29-Year-Olds, Says Emerson Poll

A new national poll from Emerson Polling reveals that Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Andrew Yang are pulling in the most support from 18-to-29 year olds. In particular, Sanders is drawing 29 percent support, Biden is drawing 23 percent, and Yang is drawing 17 percent. Below these three candidates, Elizabeth Warren is drawing 6 percent support from the same age group, and Kamala Harris is drawing 5 percent.

As for general polling, Biden leads with 31 percent, Sanders has 24 percent, and Warren has 15 percent. In fourth is Harris with 10 percent and in fifth Yang with 4 percent.

“Mayor Pete Buttigieg has seen his poll numbers drop all summer and is now at 3 percent, behind Andrew Yang who is at 4 percent,” said Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson Polling. “Mayor Pete has raised enough money to stay in the race for now but will need a strong debate performance to remain relevant.”

The poll was administered to 1,458 registered voters August 24 through August 26 via a combination of an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines (955 voters) and an online panel provided by Amazon Turk (503 voters). Its Credibility Interval (CI) ⁠— which is similar to the margin of error (MOE) ⁠— is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, although it should be noted that there are higher MOE for subsets focused on specific factors, such as age, gender, or ethnicity.

The same Emerson poll reveals that Biden beats Donald Trump by 8 percentage points in a hypothetical matchup today. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Biden remains undefeated in one-on-one matchups with Trump ⁠— the current Emerson College poll is the 17th head-to-head poll that pits Biden against Trump since the former announced his candidacy for president.

Sanders beats Trump by 4 percentage points in a hypothetical matchup, Warren and Harris tie him, and Buttigieg loses by 2 percent.

Although the 2020 Democratic presidential field continues to shift, the race appears to be tightening, particularly between the frontrunners.

“Democratic primary voters appear to be locking in their choices, with 50 percent saying they will definitely vote for the candidate they’ve chosen at this time, up from 41 percent who were decided in early July,” the Emerson report reads.

Per The Inquisitr, a new Monmouth University poll released Monday reveals a dead heat between Biden, Sanders, and Warren. The same poll continues to show Yang’s increase to prominence with five percent support in early states as well as the most significant net increase in favorability from May to August ⁠— as journalist Michael Tracey pointed out on Twitter.