Brooklyn Beckham’s Model Girlfriend Hana Cross Fires Up Instagram Sunbathing In Hot Red Swimsuit

Brooklyn Beckham’s girlfriend Hana Cross is making headlines – on more than one front. As The Daily Mail reports, rumors are circulating that the 21-year-old model may have split from her famous boyfriend. Brooklyn, is, of course, one of the celebrity world’s better-known kids, with famous parents Victoria and David Beckham. At the age of 20, though, Brooklyn is far from being a child.

Fan talk may still be debunking whether or not this couple has broken up, but one thing is for sure. Hana’s recent Instagram update has gotten noticed, and with good reason. As The Daily Mail reports, the model took to Instagram yesterday with a snap from her current girly vacation – Hana has been soaking up the sun with her gal pals.

The photo showed Hana sizzling on a white towel against a scenic backdrop of oceans waters and distant hills. The vibe was summery and definitely flying the flag for summer glam, with Hana herself upping the ante by taking up the image’s foreground. The brunette was striking a somewhat-sulky (but nonetheless sexy) pose as she sunbathed in a hot red swimsuit, with a plunging neckline flashing hints of her cleavage. With a selfie finish and an unusual angle, the picture was proving eye-catching from its booty-flashing to the display of natural beauty from a suntanned and freckled Hana.

Hana didn’t appear to need much in the way of a caption: the model simply sent out three heart emoji.

Hana’s photo proved popular, racking up over 30,000 likes in the space of 12 hours. The same time frame brought over 87 fans into the post’s comments section.

As The Daily Mail reports, Brooklyn and Hana have been spending time apart. While the model and photographer has been enjoying a high-profile vacation with his family and singer Elton John in St. Tropez, France, Hana has been vacationing with her girlfriends. The couple was last seen together on July 14. An insider appears to have informed the British newspaper that the couple has called it quits, but there’s been no confirmation from either Brooklyn or Hana.

Hana’s career has seen her model for clothing giant Topshop, although her Grazia interview suggested that she wants to branch into acting.

“It has always been something at the back of my head. A lot of people say that models don’t make good actors, but I don’t think that’s true,” she said.

“I know models like Cara [Delevingne], who have gone on to that kind of thing and seeing them has given me a confidence,” she added.

