Carrie Underwood ‘Keeps It Real’ In Makeup-Free Video

Country music star Carrie Underwood awoke in Los Angeles this morning to some exciting big news, and she took to Instagram to share all the details with her 8.9 million followers.

Underwood’s news was so big that she didn’t take time to put on any makeup, and she kept it real for her fans with a makeup-free look. This morning, the Oklahoma native let “Jesus Take The Wheel” when she learned that she received CMA Awards nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist, and Album of the Year. The singer took to her Instagram story to share the big news in a video.

Underwood, who wore a casual blue graphic t-shirt and a Fitbit, gave her fans the incredible news in a moment where she decided to keep it real for fans. In the clip, the singer wore no makeup, and her blonde tresses remained straight and tucked behind her ears.

“Thank you so much. This is the most incredible news. I’m going to spend the rest on cloud 1000,” said Underwood.

She also posted an official graphic announcement to her Instagram, which showed that the 53rd CMA Awards airs live on Wednesday, November 13 at 8 pm ET on ABC. This morning Good Morning America announced all the nominees for 2019, according to an E! News report.

In minutes, tens of thousands of Underwood’s followers took time to press the “like” button supporting the artist.

Plenty of fans also left encouraging comments for the American Idol alum, who won Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist in 2006 at the CMA Awards. Overall, she boasts nine wins at the CMA Awards, and she has served as a co-host of the show since 2008. This year, country music legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton join Underwood at the helm of the ceremony. Brad Paisley, who served as an emcee for 11 years will not be a co-host this year.

“You totally deserve this! You’re amazing, and I’m so proud of you. Congrats” wrote one person.

Underwood is the lone woman in the Entertainer of the Year category, which also contains nominees Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, and Eric Church. Many fans believe she is a shoo-in for the significant award.

“You deserve it! I so hope you win Entertainer!! It’s a long time coming!!’ replied a fan.

“Congrats on the nominations!!!! You deserve them all so much, and you’re definitely Entertainer of the Year!!!!! Lots of love,” one follower replied.