Caelynn Ripped For Hookup With Connor After Getting Dumped By Dean On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

The pageant queen seemed to get over her birthday breakup in record time as she moved on to a new guy from Hannah Brown's 'Bachelorette' season.

Bachelor in Paradise fans are speaking out on the latest love triangle to hit the ABC dating show. Caelynn Miller-Keyes, the lovelorn pageant queen who has already had her heart broken multiple times on The Bachelor franchise, had a birthday blindside when she was dumped by Dean Unglert on Tuesday night’s show, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

In a not-so-stunning turn of events, the unreliable Dean told Caelynn that he never expected to have such a connection with anyone on Bachelor in Paradise and that it was best that he leave now because he knows he “can’t” give her what she’s looking for at the end of the show. (Translation: A ring.)

According to Cosmopolitan, Dean admitted that he “sucks” at dating and that he just wants to hop in his van and “be as free as possible” while he hits the road for months. Dean also made it clear that he doesn’t want a “normal” married life and most definitely doesn’t want to “go to dinner parties on Saturday night and to talk about our feelings and our emotions.”

It’s no wonder that Caelynn broke down in tears as her one Paradise love prospect high-tailed it out of Mexico. Unfortunately, hours later she was forced to attend the wedding of Bachelor in Paradise alums Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson – an event she repeatedly complained that she didn’t want to be at – and that’s when she eyed wedding guest Connor Saeli.

By the end of the wedding reception, Caelynn was making out with Connor, and the next day she went on a body painting date with him. Dean who?

It’s no surprise that Bachelor in Paradise fans had a field day with Caelynn’s superfast rebound. The pretty Paradise star, who admittedly has been through a lot in her life, was ripped on social media for changing her tune about Dean so quickly. Fans of the ABC reality show took to Twitter to say Calelynn clearly doesn’t know what she wants just days after saying she and Dean were talking about their future kids.

You can see the social media reaction to Caelynn’s quick change of heart about Dean below.

Caelynn: omg I’m so sad dean left, I’m gonna leave. Also Caelynn 24 hours later: I’m so glad he left so I can makeout with Connor Giirllllllll ???? #BachelorInParadise — Gage Nickerson (@GageNickerson_) August 28, 2019

Caelynn honey, if you were so into Dean you wouldnt have been that thirsty for Connor. Goes to show you arent ready for marriage sweetie. Dean we know youre now with her, hope you changed your mind again with her and dumped her. #BachelorInParadise — Summer (@Pedalsoflove_NY) August 28, 2019

Caelynn- ‘Dean was my forever I want to go home’

*Conner walks in 30 secs later*

Caelynn- ‘I’m starting to feel so much better Conner could be my husband’ ANNOYING. — Kait (@KaitlynPaige204) August 28, 2019

Caelynn's such a hypocrite lmao. she was literally following Dean around like a puppy one minute, and as soon as he dumps her it's "oh I was waiting for Connor to come to Paradise!" ???? #BachelorInParadise — lyss♡ (@itsthumper_) August 28, 2019

Caelynn: cries about Dean who she dated for two weeks, says he was her forever…

********connor walks in*********

Caelynn: he’s way more my type than Dean. How do I look?? — Kayla Deitz (@DeitzKayla) August 28, 2019

Dean and Caelynn deserve each other. Connor deserves better. #BIP — Baker. (@KrystyJo) August 28, 2019

Of course, it’s rarely smooth sailing in Paradise. Previews for next week’s episode reveal that a clean-shaven Dean makes a comeback to stake a claim on his woman, so it could be Connor’s heart that gets broken next.

E! News recently reported—SPOILER ALERT!—that Caelynn and Dean are still going strong post-Paradise and recently vacationed together. TMZ also reported that the Bachelor in Paradise stars were spotted last week at The Honorable Society Tattoo Parlor in West Hollywood.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.