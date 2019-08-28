Denise Richards Dishes On Potential New Cast Members Of ‘RHOBH,’ Talks Moving On From Lisa Vanderpump Drama

Denise Richards is sharing her thoughts on "RHOBH' Season 10.

Denise Richards spoke about her upcoming role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

After previously saying she could not confirm whether or not she would be featured on the new episodes, the actress and mother of three told the outlet that she was looking forward to being a part of the show’s upcoming 10th season and said she was hoping to see all of her Season 9 co-stars return.

Richards also commented on the potential addition of at least one new cast member.

“They don’t tell us who’s coming on,” Richards admitted, according to an August 27 report from All About the Real Housewives. “They do like to keep things real and genuine, and not tell us too much before we’re starting, and I love that.”

As fans well know, Lisa Vanderpump called it quits on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in June ahead of filming on the Season 9 reunion. Since then, rumors have been swirling in regard to who would replace her. Most recently, Sutton Stracke, a friend of cast member Lisa Rinna, was the targeted of rumors claiming she would be the one to do the job.

“I didn’t get to know [Lisa Vanderpump] that well, but we’re moving forward and I’m really excited about the season,” Richards said of filming without the show’s former star.

Also during her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards addressed her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion drama with Camille Grammer, which spilled over onto Twitter as the episodes aired weeks ago. As fans may recall, Richards and Grammer butted heads during the taping over the fires of Malibu and their divorces. Then, after filming the episodes, Richards suggested on Twitter that Grammer had made some appalling comments during the taping that were edited out of the show by Bravo TV.

Although Richards never revealed what those comments actually were, many fans were shocked to hear that the supposed drama was kept off the show and Grammer denied claims of being racist.

Weeks after their feud, Richards claims she is “good” with Grammer.

“I like to resolve things, and I think there would have to be a little conversation to take place with that, but I don’t like to hold a grudge. I think it’s very toxic and I don’t like the negativity,” she explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 began filming earlier this month.