‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Speaks Out After Being Involved In Fatal Boat Crash, Says He Is ‘Devastated’

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is speaking out after he was involved in a fatal boat crash in Canada, saying he feels “devastated” after the accident but claiming that his wife, who was driving the boat, is not at fault.

As Hollywood Life reported, O’Leary was involved in the crash on Lake Joseph in Ontario, Canada, over the weekend that left two people dead. Police said that O’Leary and his wife were on the boat with a third woman when they struck a larger boat, killing a 64-year-old man and severely injuring a 48-year-old woman on board the other boat. The injured woman was taken to a hospital and placed on a ventilator, but later died of her injuries.

The victims were later identified by TMZ as Susanne Brito and Gary Poltash, a 64-year-old man from Florida. The report noted that three other people were injured, and have been released from the hospital after being treated.

Reports noted that O’Leary’s wife was driving their boat at the time of the crash. It was not known if she would face charges, though Hollywood Life noted that police administered a DUI test. In Canada, those found boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol face the same penalties as if they were driving a car.

Sources close to O’Leary told TMZ that the crash was captured on video, and O’Leary is trying to have the video enhanced to prove that the other boat did not have lights on. The source said that O’Leary believes this will exonerate his wife. Sources connected to the other boat insist that the lights were on, however.

After the crash, Kevin O’Leary released a statement shedding more light on the crash, saying that the other boat bore some fault.

'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary 'devastated' by boating accident that killed man in Ontario https://t.co/7ORCSqlyL8 — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 28, 2019

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident. I am fully cooperating with authorities,” said the statement released to Hollywood Life. “Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected.”

Police in Ontario are still investigating the fatal boat crash, and it is not yet clear if Kevin O’Leary’s wife could face any charges for the accident.