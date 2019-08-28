‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 29: Shauna Pleads With Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 29 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will be devastated after she visits her only daughter in jail. She knows that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) won’t be able to survive time behind bars. Shauna will put her pride aside and approach her longtime friend, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), for help, per Highlight Hollywood.

Shauna and Quinn forged their friendship when both were single parents in Las Vegas. They were delighted when their children, Flo and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), started to date. In fact, both of them were sure that the high school sweethearts would marry one day.

When Wyatt left Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to start dating Flo again, Quinn rejoiced. She was certain that Flo was the girl for him and rubbed their relationship in Sally’s face. Quinn couldn’t stop boasting about Flo’s virtues and telling everyone what a wonderful woman she was.

Therefore, when the truth came out, Quinn found it hard to believe that Flo was capable of such atrocities. She tried to find Shauna and Flo so that they could clear their names. However, she could not find them. At the time, they had gone to Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) cabin to try and tell her their side of the story. By the end of that visit, Flo was arrested for kidnapping and fraud.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna will turn to her only friend in Los Angeles. She hopes that she can depend on Quinn’s friendship now that she really needs it. Since Flo has already been denied bail, she knows that she will need the best legal defense that money can buy. And Shauna doesn’t have that kind of money. She hopes that Quinn will help her come up with a plan to get her daughter out of jail.

But Quinn still doesn’t know what really happened. She will demand an explanation. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Shauna will sheepishly tell Quinn the truth. She will even admit her role in the cover-up and how she encouraged Flo not to confess and tell everyone that Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was alive.

Quinn has a very fickle nature and may be outraged that her friend would still make demands after having betrayed her family in such a way. However, given some time, she may decide to help Shauna and Flo after all.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.