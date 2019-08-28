Victoria Justice Goes Dominatrix In Zipped Leather Getup & Foxy Black Hair

Victoria Justice seems to have channeled her inner dominatrix vibe. The Victorious alum has long been rocking the foxy dark-haired look, although the 26-year-old’s most recent social media appearance seemed to see her embrace the color palette from head-to-toe.

Earlier today, Victoria took to her Instagram stories. Her photo came as a posed one from what was presumably a fun night out, with Victoria seen standing in front of a “Medicine Comedy Album” poster. The actress was looking chic, sexy, and definitely eye-catching. The star was rocking an all-leather getup comprised of tight black leather pants, with a corset-like top boasting a metallic zip matching the lowers. With plenty of black, plenty of leather, and a matching jacket being held in the star’s left hand, this look was ticking boxes from its style to its figure-flaunting. Of course, Victoria comes with one of those enviably slender and perfectly-proportioned frames.

The actress delivered her much-loved smile in the photo, with a fun hand position appearing to point towards herself. The outfit also appeared on Victoria’s permanent Instagram feed. Here, the star was seen surrounded by friends and congratulating American-Canadian actor King Bach – Bach was once the most-followed person on social media network Vine.

Victoria’s career largely sees her still associated with her former hit roles on TV series Victorious and Zoey 101. The latter saw Victoria take on the role of Lola Martinez, with millions of fans still remembering her character on the Nickelodeon series. Old-school as the role may be, Victoria still finds herself interviewed about it.

Speaking to Pop Sugar earlier this year, Victoria revealed her most memorable hair moment from the series.

“When the show first introduced my character, I was pranking the girls, and tricking them into thinking I was a goth girl. [The crew] had me wear this really short, really blond spiky wig. I had a nose ring, it was a fun,” she said.

Victoria was, however, equally happy to admit that not all of her looks were hits.

“A piece of advice I’d give [my younger self] would be to grow out my side bangs. They looked so awkward, and I had them for so long. I don’t know why I thought they looked good. They didn’t look that good,” she added.

As to Victoria’s career in 2019, things seem to be going well. The star has 17.4 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by famous faces including Bella Thorne, Ariana Grande, plus former co-star Jamie Lynn Spears.