Sofia Vergara Sets Instagram On Fire As She Pops Out Of Skimpy Pink Crop Top

Once again, Sofia Vergara is setting fire to social media.

Over the past few days, the Colombian-born beauty has been sharing a ton of photos from her tropical girls trip and in each and every photo post she looks nothing short of stunning. In the most recent photo that was shared on her feed, Sofia put on a sexy display once again as she stood in the middle of four pals who were all dolled up for a girls’ night out.

In the beautiful photo, the ladies all pose together, wearing huge smiles on their faces. Sofia looks the part of a Hollywood A-lister, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved as well as a beautiful face of makeup. She accessorizes the look with a silver necklace and a few matching bracelets while her killer figure is on full display.

On top, the mother of one puts on a busty display while spilling out of a tiny pink crop top that ties in the middle. She bares a little bit of midriff for the camera, completing the look with a flowy pink skirt that cascades all the way down to the ground. The actress completes her look with a colorful clutch. All of her friends are also dolled up for the occasion, with each and every one of them wearing their hair down with beautiful makeup.

The post has earned Sofia a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 46,000 likes in addition to 180-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to gush over how beautiful the girls looked while others told Sofia to have a nice trip. A few others simply commented on the photo with their favorite emoji.

“I love these pictures! I have to zoom in EVERY time to see which woman is Sophia! All so beautiful,” one follower gushed with a red heart emoji.

“Wow, you ladies are stunning. You make me feel even more of a dumpster fire than usual lol,” another fan raved.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the 47-year-old put her body on full display in another sexy outfit, this time a swimsuit. In one of the sultry shots, the mother of one stood front and center, striking a sexy pose for the camera. She wore her long, dark tresses down and straight along with a pair of big black sunglasses and red lipstick. While clad in a body-hugging leopard swimsuit, Sofia showed off her toned legs with a sheer leopard sarong on the bottom.

That shot garnered over 65,000 likes.