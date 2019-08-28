John Stamos Still ‘Can’t Process’ Lori Loughlin’s College Admissions Scandal

Actor John Stamos is having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that his former co-star Lori Loghlin is involved in one of the most highly-publicized scandals of the year.

In an interview with GQ magazine, he spoke briefly about the actress.

“I gotta be careful,” he said when asked about Loughlin.

“I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it,” he continued.

When asked if he was close to Loughlin, Stamos said he was, and that was what made everything seem bizarre.

“I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out. It doesn’t make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can’t process it still.”

Stamos, 56, did not elaborate on exactly what about the situation did not make sense, and he has also chosen not speculate on the matter.

“Whatever happened, I’m pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime,” he said.

Stamos has attempted to remain as mum as he can about Loughlin, and even though he has not said much about the situation, he still gets asked about it.

John Stamos is supporting Lori Loughlin as best he can.https://t.co/p9CJmrwMay — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 28, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported in June, he avoided talking about Loughlin as much as he could in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, although host Nancy O’Dell pressed him about it.

“I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side,” he said.

That particular interview was intended to be about something else — the Love and Art Show in Malibu — but news outlets seemed only interested in what he had to say about Loughlin. In a tweet, Stamos expressed disappointment with the whole situation, explaining that about about an hour into the interview, O’Dell “snuck” in a question about Loughlin.

It seems as though the actor is doing to his best to remain as supportive as he can while Loughlin weathers the legal storm.

As far as Loughlin goes, she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli appeared in a Boston court this week for a pre-trial hearing regarding an alleged $500,000 they paid to have their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California. The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit honest services mail.