‘The Voice’ Season 17 Premiere Revealed, Find Out When Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Will Return To NBC

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be seen reuniting on camera next month.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are returning to NBC for the 17th season of The Voice next month.

Nearly four years after falling love on the set of the singing competition series, Stefani and Shelton will be reprising their roles as judges alongside Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, and host Carson Daly.

On August 28, Hollywood Life shared news of the series’ upcoming September 23 premiere date.

While Shelton and former judge Adam Levine were the longest-running judges of the show after filming wrapped on Season 16 earlier this year, Levine announced he was calling it quits with the successful series a short time later and ultimately, the network chose to bring Stefani back to the show for Season 17.

As fans will recall, Stefani was first brought to The Voice as a judge in 2014 for the show’s seventh season and returned one year later for the series’ ninth season.

During The Voice Season 9, Stefani and Shelton, who hit it off only as friends during Season 7, struck up a romance with one another after bonding over their early 2015 splits from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. Then, in November 2015, after rumors swirled in regard to their relationship, Stefani and Shelton confirmed they were dating by stepping out together in Nashville.

Earlier this month, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Stefani and Shelton’s time filming The Voice and said the couple has been having “the best time” together on set.

“They laugh so much on set and backstage, and aren’t shy about showing their affection and are better than ever,” the insider revealed. “Gwen seems secure and happy to be back. Their relationship is so different from when they first started dating on The Voice. They’re truly like a married couple who hasn’t lost that spark… The Voice is where they fell in love, so being back on set seems to have stirred up some cute memories.”

Although Stefani and Shelton have been faced with rumors of engagements, secret weddings, and plenty of pregnancies, the couple has not yet announced any news in regard to their plans for the future. That said, they appear to be completely happy with one another as they continue to split their time between her home in Los Angeles and his home in Tennessee.

Stefani and Shelton have also been spending plenty of time with the three children she shares with Rossdale, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

The Voice Season 17 premieres on Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.