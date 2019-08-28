Jenna Johnson & Peta Murgatroyd’s ‘DWTS’ Partners Reportedly Uncovered As Season 28 Comes Together

Season 28 Dancing with the Stars spoilers are emerging at a rapid pace now. It appears that pretty soon, fans should be able to feel confident that they know the full slate of DWTS partnerships. After a few days of speculation, a couple of new pairings emerged overnight and these will have viewers buzzing.

Kristyn Burtt of Dance Dish with KB has a fantastic track record when it comes to Dancing with the Stars spoilers. It looks like she is scoring lots of great intel this week as all of the new celebrity dancers meet their pro partners.

There had been some speculation that Jenna Johnson would be partnered with Lamar Odom, basketball veteran and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian. However, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown had shared a short video via the show’s Instagram page teasing that he got exactly the partner he wanted. This tidbit generated a lot of buzz that it must be Karamo who scored a partnership with Jenna.

Now, according to Burtt, it is Jenna and Karamo who will be doing DWTS together. Kristyn also says she has confirmed that returning pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd will be with Lamar.

On Tuesday, Peta shared via her Instagram Stories that she was on her way to meet her partner. She said she had a feeling she knew who it would be, and it seemed she had a fair distance to travel across Los Angeles to get to him. After the meeting, she said her guess was right and that her partner is sweet and fantastic.

The latest updates from Burtt also confirm another pairing that Dancing with the Stars fans had been speculating about. It would seem that Lindsay Arnold is with Sean Spicer this fall for DWTS.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Burtt has said that The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown will be with Alan Bersten. Eagle-eyed fans had also placed Val Chmerkovskiy at Christie Brinkley’s home in the Hamptons on Tuesday, so it seems they’re a pair, too.

Other seemingly confirmed pairs include Kel Mitchell with Witney Carson, plus Lauren Alaina will be hitting the dance floor with Gleb Savchenko. The first Dancing with the Stars pairing that leaked revealed that Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke are doing DWTS together. Given that, by process of elimination, that means that Emma Slater is paired with James Van Der Beek.

If all of these partnerships are correct, that signals that there are three celebrities and male pros yet to be pinned down. It looks like Dancing with the Stars speculation leans toward Brandon Armstrong and The Supremes’ singer Mary Wilson being paired together.

If one is going simply by matching up heights, that would probably put Sasha Farber with former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, and new pro dancer Pasha Pashkov would be with The Office star Kate Flannery.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, September 16. There was no spring season of DWTS this year, and there is a new crew working behind-the-scenes. A lot of tweaks are supposedly being made after complaints from fans last fall, and everybody will be interested to see how things all come together when these pairs finally hit the dance floor.