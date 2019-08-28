Kellyanne Conway Mocks Taylor Swift After Her VMAs Speech About White House

Kellyanne Conway has found herself a new enemy, and it is none other than Taylor Swift.

The White House adviser mocked the pop star’s call for the government to address her petition in support of the Equality Act bill, which has already received over half a million signatures, as reported by The Daily Mail.

During the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Swift won the award for Best Music Video for her LGBTQ-friendly “You Need To Calm Down” single, which at the end features a link to the above-mentioned petition. She used her acceptance speech to slam the Trump administration for failing to address the piece of legislation.

“It [the peititon] now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House,” the singer said.

The Equality Act bill would essentially make it illegal for employers to discriminate against their employees based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

During a recent interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Conway said “I actually like the new Taylor Swift song,” referencing some of the lyrics — but then proceeded to blast the artist for getting involved in politics.

“When Hollywood and singers and all go political, it sounds in the moment like it’s very popular, and we’ve seen so many times where it backfires and it blows up,” she stated, reminding the singer that she struggled in the past when going against President Trump’s party in last year’s midterm elections.

‘You Need To Calm Down’ — Kellyanne Conway Trolls Taylor Swift On Equality Act With On-Air Rendition Of Her Own Song https://t.co/MZFHseeRY8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2019

Conway was specifically talking about when Swift publicly endorsed a Democratic Senate candidate, Phil Bredesen, in her home state of Tennessee in the lead-up to the 2018 November elections. Bredesen ended up losing to his rival GOP candidate, Senator Marsha Blackburn.

The Donald Trump adviser even pointed out that the fact she liked Taylor Swift’s lyrics “If you say it on the street that’s a knockout / If you put it in a tweet that’s a cop-out” from the new song because they described “Washington in a nutshell.”

Conway claimed that the U.S. president is against discrimination and supports equality for all American citizens, but that the piece of legislation in question contained “poison pills.” According to Rolling Stone, when asked what those “poison pills” were, she did not elaborate her answer and moved forward to another topic.

The Equality Act bill was voted for in Congress, which is controlled by a Democrat majority, back in May, but has since faltered in the Republican-controlled Senate.