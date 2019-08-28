Demi Lovato Posts Pic On ‘Will & Grace’ Set And Instagram Fans Are Shook

Demi Lovato just posted a photo of herself seated on the set of NBC’s Will & Grace to Instagram and fans are shook over the big reveal that she is appearing on the final season of the hilarious sitcom series.

While she did not reveal many details in the body of her post, one of the stars of the series, Debra Messing, posted her congratulations to the singing superstar in the comments section.

“DEMIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!! You are so sweet. I am so happy you came to play with us! You are now officially part of the family,” said Messing on the social media site.

E! News reported that Demi will play the character of Jenny, who is described as a woman with her guard up. She comes into Will’s life in an unexpected way.

Lovato recently celebrated her 27th birthday with a series of Instagram photos and videos where she is being embraced by her new management team, including Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande. She said in a post regarding all the happy wishes she received from fans and friends for her special day, calling her birthday ” invigorating.. inspiring.. funny.. touching… just everything positive you could think of.”

The singer signed with Braun in May of this year. His roster of artists includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Dan + Shay, Zac Brown Band, and Tori Kelly, among others. Variety reported that Lovato split from her longtime manager Phil McIntyre of PhilyMack last year.

In July 2018, Lovato’s health was in peril after she suffered a drug overdose. The singer and actress struggled with substance abuse for years. Her 2018 overdose was shocking as the Lovato was celebrating six years of sobriety at the time. She has also been treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, and substance abuse in the past.

Lovato’s return to acting is a new start for the performer, who got her start in the business starring alongside Selena Gomez on the children’s television series Barney and Friends when she was just 7-years-old. She portrayed Charlotte Adams on the Disney Channel short series As the Bell Rings. But it was her debut in the Disney Channel made for television movie Camp Rock, where she starred as Mitchie Torres alongside The Jonas Brothers that she made her mark in the acting world. She then starred in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam as well as the series Sonny With a Chance.

She also appeared in the Fox television series Glee as Dani, a struggling New York-based artist who befriends the character of Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) and Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera) as the two women struggle to make their mark as performers in The Big Apple.

To extend her acting credentials further, Demi recently joined the cast of Eurovision, a Netflix movie starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

Will & Grace will return midseason of the 2019-2020 TV block of programming on NBC.