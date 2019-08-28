Dana Hamm Snaps Her Cleavage In Bikini So Tiny, It Should Be Illegal

Dana Hamm is proving that she’s got some of the fiercest curves on Instagram. The model and fitness queen has racked up 713,000 followers on account of her sizzling swimwear and inspiring gym updates – clearly, Dana’s recent swimwear post was out to remind fans that her bikini-ready body hasn’t gone anywhere. Dana’s photo showed off her muscles, sexiness, and style, although fans may have been a little too distracted by the curves to focus on the designer injection.

Dana’s photo showed her in selfie mode as she stood in a luxurious-looking bathroom. While the marble tiling and vased flowers were demure, Dana was heating things up. The model had photographed herself in what may have been the world’s tiniest bikini, with boundaries being somewhat pushed. Nonetheless, Dana was handling her minimal swimwear like a pro. The photo showed Dana snapping her eye-popping cleavage and her entire fit frame. Fans saw built quads and toned abs, plus strong arms and a super-flat stomach.

Beady-eyed fans will have noticed that Dana’s bikini was from high-end French fashion brand Louis Vuitton. The halterneck and strung finish further flaunted Dana’s curves, although her modesty was protected – just about. The blonde accessorized her glamorous swimwear with a casual finish from a denim baseball cap, with little in the way of other flourishes.

Dana’s update definitely proved popular, racking up over 26,000 likes. The model mentioned the risqué side to her photo in her caption, although she was only joking.

Louis Vuitton seems to be all the rage right now. The monogram has been a status symbol for decades – those remembering 2000s pop culture will recall stars such as Paris Hilton surrounding themselves with Louis Vuitton-monogrammed luggage. More recently, the monogram has been seen with the Kardashian-Jenners – if there isn’t a month that goes by without Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner rocking something from Louis Vuitton, fans start to wonder what’s up. The brand has also been fronted by major stars including Selena Gomez and Angelina Jolie.

Dana’s Instagram may include the odd designer vibe, but the star’s overall feel isn’t too fancy. Dana tends to opt for feminine bikini displays or athleisurewear looks – the latter show well-known brands such as Adidas and PUMA.

Dana does appear to have her eye on the celebrity world’s most glamorous faces, though. Her Instagram account follows Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus big sister Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez.

