‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Chloe Makes A Move

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, August 28 brings Chloe urging Billy to get some help. Plus, Chelsea lets Adam spend time with Connor and them she reconnects with Nick, and Devon gets a stunning letter that could change everything.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) met up with Adam (Mark Grossman) and Connor (Judah Mackey) at Crimson Lights. Adam thanked Chelsea for letting him spend time with their son, and then Connor wished he could spend more time with his dad. Adam promised Chelsea he would regain her trust. She left with Connor, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up. Adam asked Nick to drop the restraining order, but Nick wasn’t ready to drop it since Adam threatened the whole family recently. Adam ran out of the coffee shop after he got a call from his security.

Billy (Jason Thompson) broke into Adam’s penthouse and took Adam’s mom’s handkerchief. Adam arrived home, but he did not realize that anything was missing. Later, Adam showed up at Society where Abby (Melissa Ordway) was eating with Nate (Sean Dominic), Devon (Bryton James), and Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Adam gave Abby the final papers for The Grand Phoenix Hotel, and she was shocked. Adam told his sister that she wasn’t included in his threat to destroy the Newmans. When Adam got home, he received an anonymous text that asked him to meet on the highway to retrieve something that belongs to him.

At Nick’s, he and Christian arrived, and then Chelsea and Connor showed up. The boys were happy to be back together, and they had dinner and played video games. Once the kids went to bed, Nick and Chelsea had some wine and discussed their situation. Ultimately, they made out and then ended up reconnecting intimately. Nick told Chelsea that they could not let Adam derail them.

At home, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) enjoyed being back in Genoa City. Then, talk turned to Billy’s strange behavior, and Chloe decided to go see him. Although Billy insisted that he’s fine, Chloe encouraged him to get some help. However, Billy said he already talked to a therapist and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Chloe urged Billy to find peace as she has. After Chloe left, Billy fell asleep and dreamed of Delia running away from Adam. Later, a gum-chewing Billy went to see Chelsea, and he told her he knows how to deal with Adam.

Finally, at Devon’s, he and Elena got ready for bed, but a knock interrupted them. Devon opened a puzzling letter about discrepancies in Katherine Chancellor’s will.