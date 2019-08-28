‘Jersey Store’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Responds To Pregnancy Speculation: ‘Nope Just A Burger’

On Monday night, Jenni “JWoww” Farley of Jersey Shore fame attended the MTV VMAs with her boyfriend, wrestler Zack Clayton. The two walked the red carpet together at the awards show, which took place in New Jersey.

Jenni wowed in a long yellow dress that had a slit in the side. She paired the stunning dress with leopard-print heels and gold earrings. She wore her long hair in a ponytail. Jenni’s awesome outfit wasn’t the only thing fans took notice of, though. Some thought they spotted a baby bump on the Jersey Shore star after both Jenni and Zack posted photos of themselves together at the event on social media.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Jenni’s boyfriend called out the comments in his Instagram Stories and set the record straight.

“Jenni is NOT pregnant. Stop being idiots,” Zack wrote.

Jenni also responded to the comments on her own post and when one commenter asked if she was “preggas,” Jenni replied, “Nope. Just a burger.”

Her stylist commented on Jenni’s Instagram post, saying it was a “pleasure” to work with the reality show star.

Jenni replied to her stylist, thanking her and adding, “Next time I won’t eat ice cream and drink too much wine the weeks prior.”

She included two laughing emoji with the comment.

The 33-year-old mom-of-two made her relationship with the 24-year-old wrestler official back in April. The Jersey Shore star took to her Instagram account on April 27 to share photos of herself with Zack at Universal Studios. It was the first photos she shared of herself with the wrestler on social media.

“Best day ever @universalorlando. I’ve been waiting 11 years to come back here and I’ve been dying to go to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. I can’t wait to come back with my kids when they’re big enough,” she wrote with the photo of herself smiling beside Zack.

Later that day, she shared a series of photos of the two of them together at the Jurassic Park ride.

Jenni shares two kids with her ex, Roger Mathews. Together, they have 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson. The two are currently going through a divorce and, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenni opened up about the divorce drama on a recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

After appearing on Jersey Shore, Jenni returned for the all-new show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which airs Thursday nights on MTV.