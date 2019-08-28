Sarah Hyland Does The Splits In Spandex Leggings, Blowing Instagram’s Mind

Sarah Hyland is proving that she’s one flexible lady. The Modern Family actress took to Instagram earlier today with a gym look that definitely showcased the star’s fit body, but this was no ordinary celebrity fitness moment. Sarah might have been in promotional mode for her upcoming The Wedding Year Movie, but her athletic and rubber-band display was somewhat taking center stage.

Sarah’s photo showed her on the floor and shot from above. The camera’s angle definitely seemed to have added effect, with the 28-year-old looking upward with a somewhat innocent and caught-off-guard expression. Elbows resting on the floor may have afforded a casual finish to the snap, but Sarah’s legs spread into the splits were definitely noteworthy. The actress had her right leg way behind her, with her left one in front of her.

Of course, today’s post also doubled up as a stylish athleisure wear display, with the brunette clad in black spandex leggings boasting semi-sheer panels. A simple gray tank and sneakers completed the look. The actress appeared makeup-free and with glasses – something about the eyewear contrasted the athletic display perfectly.

A fun caption from Hyland jokingly suggested that she hadn’t seen the camera. Alternatively, it might just have been a fan greeting. Sarah also encouraged her fans to head over to The Wedding Year Movie’s Instagram page.

It looks like Sarah’s fans picked up on the splits.

“Impressed,” one fan wrote.

“Wow so flexible,” another said.

“How are you bending like that?” saw one fan struggling to get their head around the photo.

While one fan did amusingly call Sarah a “human pretzel,” most comments regarding the flexibility took more traditional wording, with some fans appearing to question whether the position was painful. Responses also seemed to show fans pumped for the upcoming movie.

Loading...

The update proved popular overall, racking up over 80,000 likes in the space of three hours. The same time frame brought over 210 fans into the post’s comments section.

Celebrities being surprisingly flexible is always a talking point for fans. As Women’s Health Mag reports, Hollywood seems to have a fair few flexible ladies. The magazine collated a collection of social media images showing the industry’s human rubber bands, with names such as Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Kaia Gerber, and Victoria Beckham included. It looks like Sarah has joined the gang.

Sarah has 6.7 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by famous faces including Vanessa Hudgens, Chloe Grace Moretz, Victoria Justice, and co-star Ariel Winter.