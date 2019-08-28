Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Exudes ‘Bliss’ In A Red Bikini

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez may be known for her killer workouts, but the Miami native also knows how to let her hair down as well. The brunette stunner wowed in a red bikini while relaxing in a water hammock, and made sure to share the sizzling snap with her followers on Instagram.

Ainsley has become a fitness star through the social media site, and currently boasts nearly two million followers. As a personal trainer, she often posts pictures of her own incredible body to advertise her services. However, her account also offers videos showing exercise routines, healthy recipes for those looking to lose weight, and inspirational before-and-after shots of her clients.

When feeling overwhelmed, Ainsley explained in the caption of her beachy Instagram post that she finds the beach her way to “reset” after a busy week. In the picture, Ainsley reclines in a hammock in the water. Her eyes are closed and her arms are raised to convey her total bliss in the pose. Behind her is a scenic island with a red lighthouse. Matching the lighthouse is her red bikini top, which adds a pop of color against the beautiful blue water.

In the caption, Ainsley mentioned that she was feeling “serenity,” “bliss,” “escape,” and “freedom,” while in the water, and her total relaxation comes across in the photo.

The sizzling shot earned nearly 21,000 likes and around 460 comments.

“Calming and gorgeous all in one moment,” gushed one fan, with a smiling emoji face.

“Forever my goals,” wrote another, with the heart-eye emoji.

“You look so pretty,” added a third with a smiley face.

Despite the respite, it was soon back to work for the fitness fanatic, and Ainsley afterwards posted a picture of herself back at the gym with a new workout for her followers. She was sure to show off her killer curves by wearing a skintight yoga set consisting of a light grey sports bra with a white band and matching yoga pants.

The workout focused on upper body strength, and Ainsley relied on weighted cables while at the gym. The first move consisted of pulling the weight inwards towards her obliques. The second was similar, though the move added a small weight to the other arm and pulled the weight in towards her abs. The third move was a cable shoulder raise. In the fourth clip, Ainsley added a cheeky wink and hip jiggle before showing the last move: a cable crossover.

The upload earned over 12,500 likes and 372 comments.

“So gorgeous,” wrote a fan, with several heart emoji.