Kelly Ripa Puts Total Focus On ‘Only Child’ Joaquin In Adorable Instagram Post

The 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' star mortified her youngest kid in a hilarious social media story.

Kelly Ripa loves to poke fun at her three kids, but now her youngest son is feeling all of the pain as he becomes the only child still living in the Consuelos house.

Just days after Ripa and her husband Mark Conseulos dropped off their daughter, Lola, at a New York City college, the couple’s youngest son, Joaquin, is getting extra attention—and it doesn’t seem that he wants it.

Ripa took to her Instagram Story to post two short videos of Joaquin, 16, as he sat on a bench and later at the dinner table sans his two older siblings, Lola, 18, and Michael, 22. In the videos, Joaquin is covering his face and waving away his mom’s camera as she relentlessly captures his moves. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star then posted a hilarious caption to the clips as she made fun of Joaquin’s new “only child” status.

“Newborn baby has all our attention… Only child total focus.”

The post, which is probably adorable to everybody except Joaquin, comes a few days after Ripa posted a photo of herself saying goodbye to Lola as she dropped her off at New York University for her freshman year.

“The nest is getting roomy………” Ripa wrote in the caption, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Consuelos also posted the photo as he noted that the couple has now sent two kids off to college (both to NYU, incidentally), and have one left to go.

Live! fans have watched Ripa’s kids grow up before their eyes. The longtime morning show host announced her pregnancies with Lola and Joaquin while working on the morning show. But fans have always had a soft spot for “little” Joaquin, who turned 16 earlier this year. In February, Ripa posted a birthday tribute to Joaquin, which featured photos of him throughout the years.

In the caption, the All My Children alum joked that her “newborn” son has now turned 16.

Loading...

While Joaquin is now her “only” child, Ripa has, in the past, played favorites when it came to her children. Good Morning America notes that during a Live! With Kelly and Ryan episode earlier this year, Ripa told guest Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi that her youngest child is her best child.

“I hope my other kids are not watching this but they’re not. Here’s what: third kid is the best kid,” Ripa told the Jersey Shore star. “They sleep, they do their homework, they pick their crap up off the floor…. They just know they’ve got to give you a break.”