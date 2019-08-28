Bethenny Frankel Breaks Down After Quitting ‘RHONY,’ Admits She Was ‘Back And Forth’ On Her Decision

Bethenny Frankel shared an emotional video on Instagram after quitting last week.

Bethenny Frankel opened up about her decision to quit her role on The Real Housewives of New York City during one of her latest Instagram Stories.

According to a report from OK! Magazine, Frankel took to social media two days after her exit from the series was made official and shared an emotional video of herself chatting about her decision while sitting in the back seat of a car in Los Angeles.

“So I’m in LA and I wake up and my phone explodes this morning and I want to explain to you that this week I made a really big decision and I have been thinking about it and going back and forth,” Frankel admitted.

Frankel was featured in a full-time role for the first three seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City before landing her own spinoff series, Bethenny Ever After, with her now-estranged husband Jason Hoppy. As fans will recall, Frankel married Hoppy in 2010 and welcomed her first child with him a short time later. However, after just under three years, the couple called it quits on their marriage and their reality series came to an end.

Although Frankel spent some time away from Bravo TV as she filmed her short-lived talk show, Bethenny, for FOX, she ultimately returned to The Real Housewives of New York City for its seventh season and appeared in a full-time role through Season 11, which wrapped production earlier this year.

While Frankel has quite the extensive history with Bravo TV, she went on to tell her fans and followers on Instagram that she made the decision to cut ties with the network on a bit of a whim.

“It doesn’t matter what anybody thinks when you make decisions, it matters what you think and sometimes you don’t even know what you think and in just a moment two days ago I just said ‘You know what, let’s do it. Let it ride, you know?'” she recalled.

Frankel may not have sat and thought about her decision to leave her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City but that doesn’t mean that she didn’t feel a bit sad when she chose to walk away. In fact, she came right out and said that she was “emotional” before thanking her fans for providing her with so much love and support over the past several years.

“I really do love you,” she told her audience.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 will air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.