Cindy Prado Spreads Legs In Leopard-Print Thong Bikini Poolside, Blowing Instagram’s Mind

Cindy Prado is proving that her social media grip is alive and well. The model has been racking up the followers on account of her sizzling bikini body, bombshell vibes, and all-American beauty, with Cindy’s latest update appearing to be proof of just why her profile is on the up.

Earlier today, Cindy updated her account. The model seemed to have been particularly generous with today’s post: while many updates from Cindy come as one image, today offered a triple-whammy with three photos. While all three showed Prado rocking the same swimwear, there was plenty of variety in terms of angles.

Cindy’s first photo went off with a bang. It showed the blonde shot from behind as she spread a pair of legs dangling over pool waters. With Cindy’s raised arms mimicking the body language from her legs, the snap felt fully coordinated. Of course, this wasn’t the only matching element, with Cindy flaunting her eye-popping rear in a leopard-print bikini with a thonged finish. The on-point curves and toned muscles were also seen in the second photo, with Cindy shot standing and in semi-profile as she threw her head back.

The third and final image came as a close-up. Here, fans saw the bikini in a little more detail, with Cindy lying back against a wall and her cleavage and rock-hard abs taking center stage.

A super-fun and amusing caption accompanied the post – clearly, this girl has as much wit as she has beauty. Of course, Cindy’s business brains were also manifesting, with a shout-out to today’s swimwear brand seeing the model act as an influencer.

The update proved popular, racking up over 17,000 likes in the space of 12 hours. As to the comments left, it did seem that Prado had blown the platform’s mind.

“What an outlook,” one fan wrote with what was likely a joking reference to the weather-centric caption.

“WWWWWOOWWWWWWWWWWW SOO BEAUTIFUL VIEW. I LOVE. I LIKE BABY GOOD VERY GOOD,” another wrote.

While this user may not have been a native English speaker, their views were nonetheless made perfectly clear.

“Wow you look so nice in all your pictures you are ravishing and splendid,” another fan wrote.

The “wow” word appeared in many comments, although not all fans responded to the images with words. Many seemed to have simply opted down the emoji route, with fire, heart, and alien emoji proving popular.

Cindy definitely proved that variety is the spice of life today. Last week saw the model rock a totally different look, with feminine floral prints proving a little less steamy.

Fans wishing to see more of Cindy should follow her Instagram.